More Details Have Now Emerged Regarding The Shock Split Of Hugh Jackman & Deborra-Lee Furness

More details have emerged regarding the split of Aussie royalty Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness. On Saturday, two announced they will be ending their 27 year marriage.

According to an insider who spoke to the Daily Mail, the pair’s marriage was reportedly “broken” by the effects of the pandemic.

The combined writers and actors strike then added further fuel to the fire, according to the source.

“After the past few years, the love they had for each other turned more into a friendship which got broken during Covid, as the lockdown didn’t help their marriage at all and really put a strain on their relationship,” the informant said.

“They worked on it and couldn’t get it back.

“The strikes haven’t helped one bit, it got them in the same predicament as Covid did, to where they were just kicking the tires, and Hugh found it all to not have the same magic as they once had.

“Deb had similar concerns and thoughts and separating is the best option.”

Another contact told entertainment publication Page Six the separation was “a long time coming”.

The day after the split, Jackman was papped in New York City without his wedding ring, telling photographers “I don’t feel quite right talking about it on the street, but I appreciate your thoughts”.

Days earlier, Furness was also spotted without hers.

In their official statement regarding the matter, pair confirmed to People that “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage.

“Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority.

“We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.

“We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

READ MORE These Are The Aussies Who Have Been Crowned As Having The Most ‘Influence’ On Us In 2023

The statement ended with the pair signing off as “Deb and Hugh Jackman” and confirms that it will be “the sole statement either of us will make”.

BRB, bawling my goddam EYES out.

Jackman and Furness met back in 1995 on the set of the TV series Correlli.

In the show, Furness played a psychologist in an all-male prison and Jackman played one of the prisoners.

READ MORE Hugh Jackman Just Listed His Bonkers New York City Condo For $55 Mil If Ur Looking To Upgrade

Over the years the pair were involved in countless charitable efforts, pledging oodles of dollars to causes they believed in.

These included World Vision, the Fight Cancer Foundation, and the Worldwide Orphans Foundation just to name a few.

What makes the split even harder to comprehend is the fact that Jackman and Furness were truly a loved-up couple. They were simply smitten for each other.

Jackman would often write love letters to his wife and share them via Instagram for the world to see. Couple goals doesn’t even come close to describing what they had together.

In summary, love is dead.

Get the tissues. Love isn’t real. I’m gonna have a meltdown. FML.

Header image by Kristy Sparow/WireImage via Getty