Deborra-Lee Furness Has Opened Up Publicly For The First Time Since Shock Split W/ Hugh Jackman

Deborra-Lee Furness has this week broken her silence after she and former partner Hugh Jackman announced they were splitting up in September.

In a series of public appearances and interviews, Furness has given a snapshot into her current life.

“You know what, change, transition, evolution is a little frightening and we are all a bit scared of it but I think it is probably our greatest gift,” she revealed in an interview with the Daily Telegraph on Wednesday.

“It is kind of exciting.”

Furness will be popping back up on our screens this year in the hotly anticipated sequel The Dry 2: Force of Nature alongside Eric Bana.

The film will be Furness’ first acting project in eight years and we cannot bloody wait.

IYCMI, the original film, The Dry, was one of the best Aussie films to be released in … maybe ever?

“You’re in for a great ride. I love a mystery,” she continued.

“For me it was a strong female ensemble cast, a great director, I love Eric, it was coming home to Australia to shoot in the wilds.”

Later in the week, sources told the Daily Mail that Furness had been going through the feels in her post-split era.

“It has been very daunting to pursue life without Hugh, she still loves him even though she knows that their romance is over,” they told the publication.

“It is every emotion every day. Happy, sad, mad, confused – and she even purposely tries to forget it is even over [sometimes], whatever makes her feel better at the moment.”

The source also said Furness was slowly walking the path back to finding love again. Not right now obviously, but someday.

The Daily Mail has contacted Furness’ team to confirm the source’s claims.

Jackman and Furness met back in 1995 on the set of the TV series Correlli.

In the show, Furness played a psychologist in an all-male prison and Jackman played one of the prisoners.

Header images by Don Arnold/WireImage & Lia Toby/Getty Images