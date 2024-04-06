‘You Okay Hugh?’ Hugh Jackman’s Recent Insta Feed Has Fans Asking If The Aussie Actor Is All G

Hugh Jackman has entered his divorced dad-core era on Instagram and while we love Hugh, we, along with many of his fans, just want to know if he’s okay.

Back in September of 2023, Jackman and his former wife, Aussie actor Deborra-Lee Furness announced they would be ending their 27-year marriage.

In the months since, the pair have been keeping more or less to themselves, rarely being caught in the public eye for anything other than “work stuff”.

Take, for instance, this grainy pic posted on Thursday to his 31 million Instagram followers. The caption is simply, “Hi”.

Hugh Jackman via his Insta.

There’s also this next one Hugh took earlier this week. It’s similarly grainy, except it’s taken outside this time.

This image, which appeared in a Post alongside two others was captioned with the word “More!”.

Hugh Jackman via his Insta.

Finally, Hugh treated us to an image of New York’s Central Park with the caption “This!”.

Hugh Jackman via his Insta.

Now, it’s certainly not a foreign concept for celebrities to have a minimalist, or even obscure social media aesthetic.

I mean, the wrestler-turned-actor John Cena exclusively posts no-context pics to his 20 million followers.

Cena’s Insta bio literally just reads, “Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy”.

Perhaps the difference with Jackman recently is that, knowing the context of his current relationship circumstance, his posts leave us less-than-convinced that he’s doing alright.

This is exhibited through many of the comments on his most recent uploads, which feature dozens of fans asking variations of “Hugh, you all good?”.

Perhaps we’ll see a change of pace when the promotion schedule for Deadpool & Wolverine co-starring Jackman’s longtime friend Ryan Reynolds ramps up. The film is currently slated for release in July.

READ MORE A Bunch Of Aussie Celebrities Are Being Praised On Reddit For Their Lovely Fan Interactions

Furness will be popping back up on our screens this year in the hotly anticipated sequel The Dry 2: Force of Nature alongside Eric Bana.

The film will be Furness’ first acting project in eight years and we cannot bloody wait.

The pair originally met back in 1995 on the set of the TV series Correlli. In the show, Furness played a psychologist in an all-male prison and Jackman played one of the prisoners.