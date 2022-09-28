A trailer (of sorts) for the new Deadpool 3 movie has just dropped and Aussie fans will be pleased to see a familiar face in the background. Ryan Reynolds who plays the titular role is set to team up with our homegrown boy Hugh Jackman. Hugh will be donning the Wolverine claws for one last round of slicing and dicing.

Ryan uploaded the video to his personal YouTube account on Wednesday. And I’ll be honest, it feels more like a BTS Deadpool 3 update than a cinematic trailer.

Regardless, I have a sneaky feeling that fans will be stoked with it.

The trailer opens with Ryan Reynolds casually chatting to the camera about the movie’s production.

We then see shots of the actor doing various “thinking activities” such as sitting at a typewriter, lying on a bed throwing a ball in the air, and taking long walks through nature.

“It’s been an incredible challenge [to make the movie] that has forced me to reach down deep inside,” he says.

“And I have nothing. Yeah. Just completely empty up here (gesturing to his noggin).”

“But we did have one idea,” Reynolds starts as a casually dressed Hugh Jackman strolls behind him.

“Hi Hugh. You wanna play Wolverine one more time?”

“Yeah, sure Ryan,” replies Jackman.

And there you have it. Cinema dynamite in the making, folks.

Deadpool 3 will mark Deadpool’s entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and there’s a fair bit of expectation around it.

However, with Hugh Jackman back to reprise his much-loved character of Wolverine for the first time since Logan in 2017, it will no doubt deliver the goods and then some.

In the bad news department, it will be a little while before Deadpool 3 is released into the wild.

Deadline (as opposed to Deadpool) reckons we could be twiddling our thumbs until September 2024.

In the meantime, please enjoy this wild story about how Bob’s Burgers writers managed to impress Ryan Reynolds with their plot idea so much that he decided to green light it for the actual film.