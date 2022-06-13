Australia’s all-singing, all-dancing, all property-listing daddy Hugh Jackman has just put his bonkers New York City condo on the market and it’s bloody gorgeous.

53-year-old Hugh and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness have put the 11,000-square-foot condo up for sale for a whopping USD$38,900,000.

This levels out to about $55 million in Australian dollarydoos and could you even CONCEIVE of how many Big Mac meals you could purchase with a sum like that? The mind boggles.

The official listing describes it as “a modernist masterpiece designed by internationally acclaimed architect Richard Meier.”

“This spectacular triplex apartment comprises the 8th, 9th and 10th Floors and over 11,000 square feet of living space.” Oh my God THREE FLOORS?!

“The residence’s striking minimalist design makes it one of the most dramatic apartments in Manhattan. The 8th floor features a huge recreation room with terrace overlooking the Hudson.”

This condo really is the type of property you’d see on a TV show like Million Dollar Listings New York.

If I were a real estate agent on that show I would 100% start a petty fight with my co-worker in order to keep this property in my account. It would be a non-negotiable.

According to the New York Post, Hugh originally bought the property for AUD$30mil back in 2008.

Just quietly, I don’t reckon Hugh will have any worries selling this condo. What richy rich NYC tycoon wouldn’t wanna live in Wolverine’s old place?

In other Hugh-related news, the Broadway star was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical. Jackman starred in the production of The Music Man as per 9Honey.

Jackman most recently made headlines in Australia after delivering a eulogy at Shane Warne’s state funeral in March.

Today we mourn but also celebrate the life of @ShaneWarne. He taught us to live every second to the fullest. A husband, father, cricketer and friend. We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/XkFGykFHVY — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) March 30, 2022

“But we also celebrate because Warnie, yes, one of the greatest cricketers to ever play the game, somehow as a human being reminded us to make the most of every single second.”

“Man, he sucked the marrow out of life. He was a great teammate. He loved the game of cricket. He loved his friends and family. He loved life. There was no one like you Warnie and never will be again. We will miss you,” Jackman said.