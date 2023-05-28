These Are The Aussies Who Have Been Crowned As Having The Most ‘Influence’ On Us In 2023

Remember when the word influence wasn’t synonymous with people liking the photos you take? Neither.

Anyway, not the point — Media Week have unveiled the Top 100 influencers in Australia for 2023 and I’m not sure what I was expecting, it just wasn’t this.

Basically some tool called “Meltwater’s Klear score” was used to assess influence (using measurements such as whether or not the audience is actually legit and engaging) for those crowned part of the Top 100. To score a spot, they need to be Australian, have more than 400K followers and have a minimum local following.



Some interesting ones to me personally are Nadia Bartel at number 99, Ashy Bines at 94 and Jade (“pronounced Jar-Day”) Tunchy at 84.

We have some wholesome entries with Mr Luke at number 90, Carrie Bickmore at 49 and Zoë Foster Blake at 65.

Zoë’s hubby Hamish Blake comes in at 33 and again at 19 with his co-everything Andy Lee. The Inspired Unemployed took number 39.

Proving that reality stars can maximise their influence after the cameras stop rolling are Love Island‘s Erin Barnett at 87 and Tayla Broad at 66, Big Brother‘s Skye Wheatley at 61 and Married At First Sight‘s Martha Kalifatidis at 48.

No other MAFS stars made the list. But there’s always next year!



Too Hot To Handle‘s Harry Jowsey came in at 28, and just ahead of him is Jai Waetford at 25. I forgot this kid existed after X Factor but he is now very much an adult who looks like this?

I thought I’d see Matty J and Laura Byrne on the list, but they were nowhere to be found. Speaking of The Bachelor alumni, Sam Frost came in at 81. And Abbie Chatfield?



ABSOLUTELY ROBBED AT 75. I really thought she would’ve been higher.



And without further ado, the Top 10 Influential Aussies are:



10. Kayla Itsines

9. Loserfruit

8. Lauren Curtis

7. Delta Goodrem

6. Glen Maxwell

5. The Norris Nuts

4. Celeste Barber

3. Robert Irwin

2. Lazar Beam

1. Hugh Jackman



Not going to lie: I didn’t know who at least five of the above Top 10 were. You can see the full list on Media Week here.



P.S: Nick “Honey Badger” Cummins came in at 69 which I felt the need to include.