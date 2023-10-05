Victoria Beckham Gently Tore Hubby David A New One Over His Cheeky Jennifer Lopez Slip Up

Ever since the four-part BECKHAM documentary premiered on Netflix, the vintage tea has spilleth over and we’re lowkey loving it. While the doco itself focuses on the career of David Beckham, naturally the storyline has swerved into his personal life with Victoria Beckham and they’re letting it all hang out.

We’ve since heard about the affect David’s rumoured affairs had on their marriage back in 2003 and now we’re learning about another bone of contention which plagued their relationship. And the bone goes by the name of one Mrs Jennifer Lynn Affleck (nèe Lopez).

That’s right, back in the day Jenny from the block inadvertently caused a bit of a riff in the marital home. When Victoria was pregnant with their third child, Cruz, she was told by doctors she would need to schedule a c-section. It was then that David informed his wife he had double booked a shoot with J.Lo for that very same day in 2005. Needless to say pregnant Posh did not take the news too well.

Thankfully David picked up on his wife’s energy and was able to reschedule the shoot. Although the drama didn’t end there.

“So I had my C-section, and I remember lying there, don’t feel at my most gorgeous, let’s just say, and I remember someone showing me the front page of the newspaper, which was a gorgeous picture of David between Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé, and the headline was, ‘What would Posh say?’ she exclaimed.

“Let me tell you what Posh would say, Posh was pissed off!”

And folks, I think David learned a really valuable lesson that day. A lesson that is important for all men everywhere to remember:

Don’t ever stand next to Jennifer Lopez. Just don’t do it.