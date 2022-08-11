It came to my attention this morning when I floated this yarn with the PEDESTRIAN.TV team that a lot of people are unaware that Brooklyn Beckham got married recently.

Well he did. And apparently there was a helluva lot of drama involved.

The eldest Beckham sibling got married to model Nicola Peltz in April of this year and according to insiders, some major shit went down.

Sources told Page Six that “the build-up to the wedding was horrendous” because Peltz didn’t want her mum-in-law Victoria Beckham “to be any part of the planning, and she wouldn’t clue Victoria in on anything.”

They added that “communication was minimal” because “they can’t stand each other and don’t talk.”

Then on the day of the wedding, Deuxmoi reported that there was noticeable tension between the families.

Fucking yikes.

Now for the first time, the couple have addressed the rumours in an interview with Variety for its latest “Power of Young Hollywood” issue in which Beckham graces the cover.

“I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that,” Beckham said in response to the reports.

It was rumoured that some of the drama involved Peltz not wanting to wear a dress from Posh Spice’s fashion label and instead chose a Valentino gown.

Peltz explained that although she wanted to wear a VB gown, it simply “couldn’t” be done. Um, OK.

“I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” Peltz said.

“She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that.”

But back in 2020, it was reported that Victoria would be making Nicola’s wedding dress, with a source telling The Sun, “Victoria would like to keep it in the family when it comes to the gown and is thrilled Nicola has agreed.”

Something suss definitely went on there…

Meanwhile other insiders told Page Six that “cultural differences between the two families” have caused lots of “tension”, stemming from Peltz’s billionaire investor father Nelson Peltz.

According to the insider, Peltz offered to support his daughter and son-in-law in their future business ventures. Apparently the young couple want to launch fashion and beauty lines “but for David and Victoria, it has to have some substance.”

“It’s not just about two women — it’s two families coming together,” the source said, adding that “Victoria and Nicola are just collateral damage.”

“It’s pretty obvious there’s an issue between the two families,” the source said.

“Everybody needs to find their place. They’re just not quite connecting yet.”

Stop right now, thank you very fkn much!