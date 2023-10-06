David Beckham Brutally Called Out His Wife Victoria For Trying To Cosplay As Working Class

The new Netflix documentary BECKHAM is giving fans an exclusive insight into the life of English footballer and Manchester United icon (go the Red Devils!!!) David Beckham. However, viewers can’t seem to get over a brutal exchange between the beloved athlete and his wife, Victoria Beckham.

In a scene — which has since been uploaded to the official Netflix X (formerly known as Twitter) account — David called out his wife for making up a backstory that portrayed the celebrity couple in a more relatable light.

The scene starts with Victoria explaining to the BECKHAM producers that she and David grew up “very working class”.

“We were very working, working class,” Victoria began.

The football hunk then quickly popped his head through a door, telling the former Spice Girl to “be honest” about her childhood.

Victoria insisted that she was telling the truth, however, David clapped back with a question that would’ve definitely determined if she was bluffing or not.

“What car did your dad drive you to school in?” David asked.

Victoria began to fumble and began her response with, “Well, my dad did”, before she was cut off by her hubby, who asked her to provide “one answer”.

Victoria then said, “It’s not a simple answer,” before David reiterated his question.

“Okay, In the 80s, my dad had a Rolls-Royce,” the former Spice Girl answered.

(Image source: Twitter / @Netflix) (Image source: Twitter / @Netflix)

David then quickly shut the door while saying “thank you”.

Ugh, if I was a producer and witnessed that exchange, I would’ve evaporated from second-hand embarrassment.

Honestly, I’ve never understood why rich people love cosplaying as working class. Like, I totally get the appeal of having a rags-to-riches story, but as the famous saying goes, honesty is the best policy, and it’s mega awkward when you get called out.

Victoria and David’s cringeworthy exchange is very reminiscent of when Hilaria Baldwin apologised for lying about her upbringing and pretending to be Spanish.

Ever since the BECKHAM doco aired, this particular scene has gone viral online, with many folks making memes out of the power couple’s awkward spat.

Look, Victoria and David are definitely one of my favourite celeb couples, but this whole exchange was both satisfying — with David shutting down Victoria’s fake sob story — and awkward.

Super awkies, but probably one of the best scenes I’ve ever seen come out of a Netflix doco.

Right after that one scene where a man said he would’ve sucked some cock for water in the Fyre Fest documentary.

BECKHAM streaming now on Netflix.