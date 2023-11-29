Madelaine Brockway’s Gift Registry Was Just As Bonkers As You’d Expect For A $59M Wedding

Madelaine Brockway shot to viral stardom after TikTok became transfixed by the beautifully edited videos of her $59 million USD ($89 million AUD) wedding.

The particularly luxe wedding from a non-celebrity or influencer prompted many people to wonder who is Madelaine and how she could afford such a fancy affair. But it also caused many people (probably Capricorns) to wonder what on earth they’d buy someone for a wedding gift who can literally afford to buy anything.

But don’t fret, for the internet has done its digging and uncovered Madelaine and her now-husband Jacob LaGrone‘s wedding gift registry.



I could find two separate registries belonging to the newlyweds. One was registered through Neiman Marcus, an American luxury goods retailer. The other was through a site called P.S. The Letter, a local business in Fort Worth Texas which specialises in gift registries and fine gifts.

The cheapest gift on the registries started at around $18 USD ($27 AUD) for one singular stemless wine glass and the most expensive gift was a 12-inch crystal butterfly house for a neat $12,500 USD ($18,809 AUD).

As you’d expect, the cheapest gifts were the ones to be nabbed by guests first with a few of the most expensive gifts remaining.

Let’s have a look at some of the items, shall we?

Let’s start with a few of my favourites.

A Herend Reserve Collection Bobcat for the cool price of $2850 USD ($4277 AUD).

Jay Strongwater photo frame for the bargain price of $2600 USD ($3903 AUD).

A delightful Christofle Marly Silver Plate Butter Spreader for $140 USD ($210 AUD).

While it’s one thing to marvel at the price point at some of these items, the thing that has boggled my mind is how many different aesthetics Madelaine and Jacob have asked for.

Of course, they’ve got items to cover seasonal events like Christmas with the $78 USD ($117 AUD) Seasonal Fall & Holiday Tree and Candy Cane Napkin Rings in a set of four. And they’ve listed the Jay Strongwater Small Bouquet Ruffle Flower Bowl which would be perfect for Spring but not for my wallet at $5800 USD ($8716 AUD).

But other than seasonal items, they’ve got so many clashing vibes.

There’s a series of black-and-white checkered items from the brand MacKenzie-Childs, which include a rooster sculpture ($298 USD), a frog garden seat ($1298 USD), and a football plate ($148 USD) to name a few.

I have to admit I kinda love these?

But I just can’t imagine how these would look next to the luxury goods designed by Michael Aram, which are often delicate white porcelain encased in gold leaves and branches. For example, the Butterfly Ginkgo Cake Stand With Dome ($475USD), the Mistletoe Porcelain Serving Bowl ($370 USD) or even the Cherry Blossom Large Cheese Board with Spreader ($265 USD).

Maybe I need to open my mind a bit. After all, they all have elements of white and gold. The only interior design experience I have is making my sharehouse not look shit. Who am I to question the whims and fancies of a millionaire?

But then how do you explain how the previous items would work next to an entire set of Herend porcelain animal figurines?

I’m sorry, they just don’t. Unless their house is so big that each wing has a different theme.

Who knows?

Perhaps I am just salty that I am not wealthy enough to purchase silly little porcelain animals that cost more than my week’s wage. But perhaps because they’re kind of ugly too.

Either way, I hope that now that Madelaine has a hefty social following from her humungous wedding, she’ll give us a cheeky house tour. I can’t wait to see what she’s done with the frog garden seat.