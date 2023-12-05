Madelaine Brockway’s Husband Could Face 25 Years In Prison After They Dropped $59M On A Wedding

Just weeks after her “wedding of the century” the overnight influencer Madelaine Brockway has found herself out of her honeymoon phase far faster than expected, with her husband Jacob LaGrone currently facing up to 25 years in prison.

Brockway caught the attention of millions on TikTok after posting moments from her spectacular Paris wedding, which was estimated to have cost USD $59 million ($89 million AUD).

However in a shocking twist to the fairytale story, Brockway’s prince appeared in Tarrant County Courthouse in Fort Worth on charges that he allegedly shot three police officers.

The allegations against LaGrone are that eight months ago on March 14 several police officers responded to disturbance calls in Westworth Village Texas with reports that a firearm was being used in a home.

Upon police arrival the officers reported they were fired upon by LaGrone, accusing him of “intentionally and knowingly threaten imminent bodily injury.”

LaGrone was arrested after the alleged incident, and was released on a bond of $20,000K. Add that to the wedding tab hey?

According to Texas law, crimes against police officers that result in serious bodily injury get classified as first-degree felonies. These felonies are punishable with anywhere from five to 99 years in prison.

In the court hearing on November 30 which LaGrone attended, he was offered a 25 years in jail as a plea bargain.

Brockway did not attend the court hearing, but her socials have been set to private since the news.

LaGrone will return to court for further hearings.