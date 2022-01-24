The Spice Girls are set to be reunited for the first time in a while, all in the same room — but no, it’s not for a reunion tour. It’s for a wedding.

Brooklyn Beckham, who somehow is 22 years old despite my brain’s insistence that he is still 16, is getting married to Nicola Peltz, his 27-year-old actress fiancée.

According to a ~source~ his mum Victoria Beckham (aka Posh Spice) has invited all of her ex bandmates, and they’re reportedly attending the wedding in the reunion we both asked for and deserve.

The Sun reports Emma Bunton (Baby), Mel C (Sporty), Mel B (Scary) and Geri Horner (Ginger) have all received their invitations and are excited to hang out together publicly, which is pretty rare for these ladies.

“It was a lovely invitation and the girls are all excited to attend,” a source said, per The Sun.

“It will be the first time they have all been together socially for some time, so they are looking forward to the chance to really catch up.

“While Nicola has opted to wear two Valentino dresses on the big day, they will have their pick of Victoria Beckham dresses if they like.”

It’s not clear whether our fave girlband will actually be performing at the event, especially considering Victoria Beckham’s resounding “no” on previous occasions. Plus all the other confusing fuckery around previous attempts at a Spice Girl reunion has left us pretty sceptical of any reunion claims, but one can dream.

Surely if the bride and groom request a performance, it’s gotta happen. Right? Right???

C’mon Brooklyn Beckham, make it happen. Just for us. Ploise.