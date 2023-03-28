When he isn’t insulting all of Italy by whipping up a fettuccine alfredo without fettuccine or having his texts to wedding planners leaked in spicy court drama, you can guarantee nepo baby Brooklyn Beckham is getting the shittest tattoo known to man inked onto his skin.

During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Beckham decided to grace us all with a visual of his new ink — a picture of his wife Nicola Peltz‘s face.

Well, you really have to squint to see the resemblance to Mrs. Peltz.

brooklyn beckham’s tattoo of nicola peltz…speechless pic.twitter.com/WexvgqXEMs — LIL BITCH (@bitch_rights) March 23, 2023

At first glance, that woman could be anyone from Angelina Jolie in Salt (2010) to Mila Kunis in Friends With Benefits (2011).

It’s definitely an artist’s interpretation of Peltz’s face — except maybe in this instance the only time the artist had ever seen Peltz was in Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014), and was simply going off a cocktail of memories that included violent flashes of robotic dinosaurs. Sounds about right.

I’m always confused about how very rich celebrities always end up with some of the most rancid tattoos on the planet.

Surely if I can get a highly detailed tat in the middle of Sydney’s Newtown for less than $400, Brooklyn can get a gorgeously accurate recreation of his wife’s face?

There is just no excuse for celebrities having bad tattoos. You have access to the best tattoo artists in the world, what are you doing Brooklyn Beckham😭 — Adrienne (@adiwildridge) March 26, 2023

Brooklyn Beckham’s tattoo is giving Napoleon Dynamite drawing Trisha vibes. pic.twitter.com/BWPYyjXdO7 — SpaceCadetSteff🚀👽🛸 (@SaiyanSteff) March 23, 2023

Beckham told USA Today in an interview that he already has over 70 tats dedicated to his wife.

He’s got wedding vows on his bicep, a love letter on his back and lyrics to the song they walked down the aisle to scrawled across his body as well.

And let’s not forget that he has Nicola Peltz’s eyes on his back, which is just as cursed as the tattoo of her face.

I guess Peltz wanted to keep an eye out for Selener?

Speaking of which, during his interview with Jennifer Hudson, Beckham said that his wife and Selena Gomez were besties after spending New Year’s together.

They even got matching tattoos together that read “angel” which is cute. Also very hard to fuck up, so I applaud them for not getting each other’s faces on their arms and keeping it simple.

Time to find the bleach for my eyes.