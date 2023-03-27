Gigi Hadid has apparently given Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez her blessing to date, but let’s be real, I’m pretty sure her say in who dates who evaporated the day she was spotted with pre-frontal cortex hater Leonaro DiCaprio.

A source (take this with a grain of salt, obvs) told Us Weekly that Gigi is fine with the two dating. They claimed she has totally “moved on” from Zayn in the two years since they broke up, after he got into an altercation with her mum Yolanda Hadid.

“Gigi has no problem whatsoever with Zayn dating,” the insider said.

“As long as he is happy and stable and continues to be a good coparent to [their daughter] Khai, she’s fine with whoever he goes out with.”

The source also said Gigi was “having fun” in her romantic life — if being spotted multiple times with absolute toad of a man Leonardo DiCaprio is your idea of fun.

However, the two have never officially been together because they “want different things” in a relationship. Gigi, girl, he wants a 25-year-old.

ICYMI, Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez were allegedly spotted holding hands and making out in a New York City restaurant.

The rumour first spilled onto TikTok and was later confirmed by People, Us, and Entertainment Tonight — though the fact that there are no photos of the two has my eyebrow raised.

If they *are* dating though, woof, what a power couple.

They’re hot, they were THE celebrities of their time and they were also the odd ones out from their respective friendship groups (Zayn from One Direction, and Selena given her messy friendship with the Jenner sisters).

I just know Zayn and Selena are spilling so much tea together, especially given Selena previously dated the ex of Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid, and both Hadid sisters have been caught up in the drama between Selena and Hailey Bieber.

Honestly, if I tried to draw a tree connecting all these celebrities together it would be a wreath.