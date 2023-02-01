Everyone’s favourite nepotism baby Nicola Peltz (I’m joking, this is a joke) and her father Nelson Peltz have escalated the drama around the “actress'” Palm Beach wedding with “chef” Brooklyn Beckham. If you thought the whole wedding dress saga was a mess, strap the fuck in.

Billionaire Nelson Peltz is suing wedding planner couple Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba from Plan Design Events (PDE) for refusing to return his $159,000 deposit.

The PDE girls were Nicola Peltz’s second wedding planners (out of a total of three), after she decided wedding planner to the stars Preston Bailey just didn’t cut it. Ultimately it was Michelle Ragos who planned the wedding, so as you could imagine there was a bit of drama between the bride and her team.

“Nicola is a world-famous actress who has starred in blockbuster movies and television shows, including, among others, Transformers: Age of Extinction, Bates Motel and The Last Airbender,” Nelson Peltz’s attorneys wrote in the lawsuit.

“The guest list included more than five hundred people, including numerous celebrities, athletes, dignitaries and other influential individuals, who travelled from all around the globe to attend.

“The celebrity of the wedding couple combined with the anticipated attendance of many high-profile guests required that the wedding planner had the expertise and staffing to plan, coordinate and execute a wedding event of the expected calibre and complexity.”

Living for the attorneys pretending that The Last Airbender is something to be proud of.

Texts between Nelson, Nicola and the PDE girls were revealed in court and obtained by The Daily Mail.

Have a peep at them below:

If you would so kindly move your eyes to slide 4 of the carousel, you will see our next talking point: the messages about tequila.

As you can see, one of the PDE girls joked that after all the stress around planning the wedding, they went off to get a little drink before they went insane. Understandable, queen.

I mean, even Nicola Peltz seemingly agrees by the looks of her “yes queen!!!!!!!” message.

However, Nelson Peltz’s attorneys have used this message as evidence to argue that the PDE girls were unprofessional and would “abuse alcohol”.

“References to alcohol use and possible abuse were not unusual,” read the lawsuit.

Fucking YIKES.

The lawsuit continued:

“Peltz had presented them with the opportunity of a lifetime — to have their names associated with the wedding of two world-famous celebrities, which would undoubtedly propel PDE into wedding planning stardom.

“In reality, however, it later became clear that PDE viewed this as an opportunity to take advantage of Peltz by making material misrepresentations on both their website and in person regarding their experience, expertise, and capability of planning the wedding.

“Admitting that they lacked the skills to perform as promised, PDE recommended hiring an additional wedding planner.”

Every line I read from this lawsuit gives me a major ick towards the Peltz family. I understand they’re mega-wealthy billionaires but my God, please get over yourselves.

The PDE girls refuse to pay back Nelson Peltz’s wedding deposit.

The wedding was previously embroiled in mad scandal when it was revealed that the Peltzs had mad beef with the Beckhams while planning the big day. What a scandalous bunch.