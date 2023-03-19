So remember when a bunch of Aussie icons like Kylie Minogue and Guy Pearce returned for the Neighbours finale, only for the show to be picked up by Amazon? Yeah, well, some of the cast aren’t too thrilled about how it all went down.

Pearce, who returned for the last three episodes of the show, previously threw some not-so-subtle shade at the show while presenting at the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts awards in December.

“It’s hard to watch, isn’t it? Knowing we’ll never see another episode ever again,” Pearce said as part of the evening’s tribute to the show.

“A painful reminder the things we love can be snatched away, never to return … unless Amazon comes in to save the day and makes our finale look like a rather expensive exercise.”

He added: “I don’t want to say [it was a] waste of time. But still, I’m sure that Margot [Robbie] will be happy.”

Um, saying you “don’t want to say” something then saying it anyway doesn’t negate the meaning behind the words.

Just saying.

And he’s not the only one who’s off the whole thing.

Apparently the queen herself Kylie Minogue feels “duped” that she accepted the invitation to return after more than 30 years away from the set to bid it farewell, only for it to be revived shortly thereafter.

“Kylie has apparently got a bit of the hump about it all. It’s a case of why did she and others make the effort to go back. She and the others were told it was the end,” a source told Daily Mail.

“She knows what she owes to Neighbours and she would have always done it, but it does all seem a little baffling.”

The source even brought Margot Robbie into it, just like Guy Pearce, and I’m sure Margot would like to be excluded from this narrative.

“Imagine if Margot had managed to swing it so she could travel from Hollywood to Melbourne and it came back after all? She would have been fuming,” they said.

Apparently Robbie was unable to fly back home to film the episode due to scheduling conflicts, otherwise she woulda been there.

The Neighbours revival is set to hit Amazon soon. Here’s everything we know about the revamped rendition of the beloved Aussie soap.

No matter what happens with the Neighbours revival, something tells me Kylie Minogue and Guy Pearce won’t be returning for the eventual finale 2.0.