Hello, Neighbours stans! Are you all holding up OK after that bonkers finale? Are there tissues scattered on the floor following Susan’s tear-jerker monologue? Is your face still frozen in horror after watching Toadie get married in aubergine-coloured Converse?

I say “you” and not “we” because I am not a Neighbours stan. It’s truly nothing personal; it just hasn’t been a part of my life like other peak Australiana shows of yore, such as Thank God You’re Here.

But alas, I watched 90 per cent of that finale (10 per cent was lost due to an internet failure) and oh… my… God. I loved every second of it. Kylie Minogue saying literally nothing! Harold spraying Clive with a hose! Natalie Imbruglia AND Holly Vallance chatting on the same park bench! I was in bits. Absolute pieces. I had to turn the aircon on because I was sweating.

The ‘con actually went on approximately four minutes into the show starting, when Clive (Geoff Paine) proposed to Jane (Annie Jones) in a gorilla suit.

They brought back Clive’s gorilla suit! Didn’t he stuff up someone’s wedding the last time he wore it? Gorilla-grams or something 🦍😂 #Neighbours #NeighboursFinale pic.twitter.com/mUGGLq0uiu — Michael Phelan (@bymichaelphelan) July 28, 2022

I’d forgotten about Clive and his gorilla-grams 😂 #Neighbours — hopzilla (@trinnybopper) July 28, 2022

Of course they had to bring the Gorilla back! #Neighbours #AusPace — Laura #ParkBaby #FreddieBrennan #ParkWedding (@Park_Neighbours) July 28, 2022

As true Neighbours stans will know, the gorilla suit — nay gorilla-gram — is a core tenet of Clive’s personality.

The monkey marriage situation was interrupted by a man on a motorbike, who revealed himself to be Mike. That’s right people, Guy Pearce made his way back to Ramsay Street for the first time since 1989 (with a stonking head of hair, might I add). A truly exciting moment for Twitter, indeed.

Guy Pearce just rocked up looking a little bit hawt & a little bit like he’s spent the past 30 years at the pub — Elizabeth McCarthy (@ElizabethMcCthy) July 28, 2022

Very clear from the 9 minutes of the show so far that Guy Pearce is still the hottest one in neighbours. — Kate McNamara (@kaydo) July 28, 2022

We then discovered Izzy (Natalie Bassingthwaighte) cheated on Malcolm (Benjamin McNair) with Shane (Peter O’Brien). If you need a refresher on your Neighbours lore, Malcolm is Karl’s son and Izzy and Karl once had an affair at some point.

I personally found it to be very iconique but the good people of Twitter were NOT having a bar of it. Low-key incest? Not the vibe.

Wait. So… Izzy hooked up with Mal Kennedy. Years after she was banging Dr. Karl. WHUT #Neighbours #NeighboursFinale pic.twitter.com/DBCm7VvZCw — Michael Phelan (@bymichaelphelan) July 28, 2022

Hold on a second Karl's son Malcolm is dating Izzy? But didn't Izzy have an affair with Karl back in the day? #Neighbours — Haze (@BanditHaze) July 28, 2022

Can we all appreciate that the Karl and Izzy storyline is the most dramatic, impactful and iconic in soap opera history. Period. #Neighbours #NeighboursFinale — Anthony Madaffari (@Madaferrari) July 28, 2022

Izzy and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) then started beefing. I screamed when Izzy said: “Did you slip on some milk and hit your head again?” but the rest of the scene was a wee bit emosh, with Susan giving the girl some stunning self-love advice.

Twitter screamed along with me. Who knew, Neighbours stans love a lil girl power moment.

Susan and Izzy fighting scenes are incredible, but when they become human again it’s so powerful. #Neighbours #Auspace — Michael Farrer 🏳️‍🌈 (@MichaelFarrer92) July 28, 2022

But the people wanted drama! Chaos! Intrigue!

I think I want #Neighbours to end with Susan killing Izzy in a fit of rage then standing over her corpse and spitting "I told you to leave my family alone, bitch…" — Dan Bennett (@DanMBennett) July 24, 2022

Alas, they just got Susan crying while walking up and down Ramsay Street because everyone put their houses up for sale to fuck off elsewhere. I don’t know where. I heard whispers of New York and Cape Town, which is quite a cosmopolitan smorgasbord of cities.

I really hope the ending is Paul Robinson buying all the houses and turning them into 30 townhouses. That’d be the true Melbourne suburban experience in 2022. #Neighbours pic.twitter.com/U4rARmyl8q — Shannon Grixti (@shancake_) July 28, 2022

Twitter was also awash with people aching for a dog called Bouncer who I learnt had an ICONIC dream once, so naturally I am also obsessed with him now.

But we did not see Bouncer. And folks were NOT happy. What is the Neighbours finale if not for a Labrador returning from the dead!

Seriously where the hell was the ghost of Bouncer #Neighbours — 🫧💎Andrea 💕💟 (@MisBHaving) July 28, 2022

Ummm they brought back all the dead character but no the cutest one of all?? where was Bouncers return scene ?? #Neighbours — thehuman&thelittlewoof (@Jo_AlfieBear) July 28, 2022

Mike and Jane then started visiting all the empty houses of Ramsay Street. He was being a bit nostalgic and adorable and the Neighive was gagging for it.

Lock down a man that looks at you the way Mike looks at Plain Jane Superbrain. #Neighbours — Edwina Williams (@edwinawilltweet) July 28, 2022

The music that plays every time Mike and Plain Jane look longingly at each other. Sigh. #AusPace #Neighbours #neighboursfinale — Nez 🇺🇦 (@fraggle73) July 28, 2022

Jane and Mike are so cute … the way I've fallen in love with them in the space of 45 minutes 🥹🥺#Neighbours #AusPace #NeighboursFinale #CelebratingNeighbours — NeighboursStan (@NeighboursStan) July 28, 2022

Finally, the most intriguing part of the episode: a very pissed Clive tried to attack Mike with a lamp while comparing himself to said lamp, and then Harold (Ian Smith) soaked Clive with the hose. It was all very poetic and exciting.

Drunk Clive analogy with the lamp was gold! & Mel’s laugh as Harold soaks them is great! Haha #AusPace #Neighbours #NeighboursFinale — Joel Barkus (@CiTyFoLkFeRaL) July 28, 2022

Just thinking about the phone call someone made to ask Guy Pearce to return so Clive could attack him with a lamp. #Neighbours — Sir Kumference (@sirkumference) July 28, 2022

But then HOLLY VALLANCE and NATALIE IMBRUGLIA rocked up!? A Felicity Scully and Beth Brennan meetup!? Twitter was screaming, crying and throwing up and so was I.

Holly Valance and Natalie Imbruglia back! How did they keep that secret?! #Neighbours — Luke Dennehy (@LukeDennehy) July 28, 2022

HOLLY VALANCE AND NATALIE IMBRUGLIA — Aunty Donna (@AuntyDonnaBoys) July 28, 2022

Every gay man’s face when Ms. Billionaire Valance turned around #Neighbours pic.twitter.com/x0Z9RUDuwF — jessej (@jesseljams) July 28, 2022

Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and Mel’s (Lucinda Cowden) wedding was ‘uge — not in numbers, because it legit seemed like only 10 people rocked up. But because no one died, which I (and Twitter) would argue is a great outcome from a wedding.

If I was Toadie and only had 7 people at my wedding I’d be pretty pissed. #Neighbours — Dusty Pee (@DustyPee) July 28, 2022

Please don't let Toadie drive after this wedding #Neighbours — Alexandra Bryant (@AlexBryant1) July 28, 2022

The first toadie wedding to have nothing go wrong or have a wife die. #neighbours — Olivia Sharpe (@Puffs_Pride) July 28, 2022

And the moment we were all waiting for: KYLIE MINOGUE aka Charlene Robinson. She was glowing and gorgeous in a delicious denim jumpsuit. She was also breaking and entering, which was a real #TBT for the true Neighbours stans of Twitter.

It must be noted, however, that she didn’t even say two words. I’m not sure how Twitter feels about it but personally, all is forgiven because I would literally die for Kylie.

Omg Charlene through the window PLEASE #Neighbours — Gemma Crofts (@gemmaac) July 28, 2022

Why didn’t you speak? — MateJustMate (@John92318516) July 28, 2022

Um, you barely spoke? — Chickin8833 (@Chickadee8833) July 28, 2022

After the wedding (with no body count) a stunning montage vid was played, with famous faces such as Margot Robbie (who played Donna Freedman) and Delta Goodrem (whose character was Nina Tucker) wishing Toadie all the best and giving their love to Ramsay Street.

TBH after I heard Margot and Delta were coming back for the Neighbours finale I kind of thought they’d play a bigger part but alas, beggars cannot be choosers.

Overcome with emotion, Mr Toadfish announced he wasn’t going ANYWHERE!

And in more touching scenes, Jane and Mike got back together and it was honestly fucking poignant. My eyes were wet for some reason but I wasn’t alone, for the good people of Twitter were also shooken.

Mike and Jane are together!!! A wrong has been righted!!! #NeighboursFinale pic.twitter.com/PEzu4g2V7O — GrousestDad™ (@GrousestDad) July 28, 2022

The tears didn’t stop coming after we heard Susan’s heart wrenching monologue. Oh, sweet, innocent Neighbours finale: how you made me cry over a show I literally have never watched before in my life.

I was holding it together until Susan’s speech and then bawled, especially seeing Hendrix and Sonya #Neighbours — Catherine Redman (@AngelC86) July 28, 2022

Oh my actual goodness … this final Susan monologue over this slow-mo of all the characters (including ones we've lost) … BEAUTIFUL, HEARTBREAKING, PERFECTION. 😭❤️#Neighbours #AusPace #NeighboursFinale #CelebratingNeighbours — NeighboursStan (@NeighboursStan) July 28, 2022

It was fitting Susan had the final monologue. She was the moral centre for many years. #Neighbours — oneplanetmikey (@oneplanetmikey) July 28, 2022

Me not watching #neighbours for 15 years and me now watching Susan’s final monologue. Digital confetti and all pic.twitter.com/u9rEEu53As — Exhausted Spice (@exhaustedspice) July 28, 2022

How could I forget! There was also CGI confetti which exploded from a rogue balloon, which filled Twitter and myself with joy. A fitting way to end the show IMO.

I teared up, until the CGI confetti when I started laughing. I'm glad I watched it to say goodbye, but that's an hour and a half I'll never get back #Neighbours — nathan 🌱 (@n4thhann) July 28, 2022

#Neighbours CGI takes that cake. Although I was expecting an explosion, not confetti — Chris Podbury (@chrispodss) July 28, 2022

Blowing the budget with some CGI on the confetti is the reason they couldn’t afford to give Kylie any lines #Neighbours — eeek (@eeeka208) July 28, 2022

Farewell, Ramsay Street. The Neighbours finale didn’t see you explode into smithereens as rumoured but at least you gave us one final slither of chaos with the CGI glitter-filled balloon.