The Neighbours revival is on its way and we’ve just gotten wind of which iconic characters will be returning to Erinsborough.



When legendary Aussie soap Neighbours announced it was calling it quits mid-last year, fans across the country were up in arms. All six of them .

Despite a huge push to save the long-running series, a lack of financial backing forced creator Jason Herbison to write a fitting finale for the series after a whopping 37 years on air. It turned out to be a pretty big deal too, with stars such as Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan and Guy Pearce returning to set to see the show out with a bang. Hell, even Margot Robbie returned on a zoom call.



The finale was viewed by 873,000 people across Australia and a whopping 2.5 million viewers in the UK. Compared to the 100,000 average it was doing a night on digital channel 10Peach, that’s a pretty solid jump.

READ MORE Here's All The Fkn Bonkers Shit That Happened In The Neighbours Finale If You CBF Watching It

Despite making a big ole’ hullabaloo, four months after the finale it was announced that Neighbours was coming back from the dead. Freemantle, the company that produces the show, struck a juicy deal with Amazon Freevee and Prime Video to fund the series. It’s great news for the six fans in Australia and hoards of Brits who can’t get enough of Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and his surprising slew of hot girlfriends.



Now, as filming ramps up, Amazon Freevee and Prime Video have officially announced a handful of returning cast members – and fans (yes, the six fans) are going nuts about some of the old school ones making a long-awaited return.



The main characters returning are Jane Harris (Annie Jones), Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone), Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano).

Our collective grandpa Harold Bishop (Ian Smith) will be returning in a guest role capacity, alongside Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and Lucy Robinson (Melissa Bell).

Welcome back, legends! (Credit: Ten / Neighbours revival)



Previously confirmed to appear in the reboot are our long-term favs Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and Jarrod “Toadie” Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney). Plus my TV mum and dad Susan (Jackie Woodburne) and Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher), whose return makes me feel like everything is right with the world.



Personally, I can’t wait to see what absolutely bonkers storylines they’ll come up with next. For those who haven’t watched the show in the last few years, some of the stellar yarns they concocted were A+. My favourites were Kyle (Chris Milligan) being poisoned by toxic pie gravy and Harlow (Jemma Donovan) being kidnapped by a British cult. Nice!

Say what you want about the Neighbours revival but it really does have something for everyone.

