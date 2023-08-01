Neighbours Just Dropped A Teaser Trailer For The Revival & I Gotta Be Honest I’m Kinda Excited

After a hell of a lot of commotion, Neighbours is coming back next month. It’s great news for boomers, soap opera enthusiasts, and people like me, who spent two years straight writing recaps of the polarising series.



Following the chaos that the legendary Aussie soap caused when it announced the series was calling it quits mid-last year, the good people down at Amazon Freevee have whipped up a teaser trailer for the new and improved revival.



And I’ve got to admit – I’m low-key excited. I guess you can take the girl out of the Neighbours recaps, but you can’t take the Neighbours recaps out of the girl.



Come on, let the intrusive thoughts win and have a look at the teaser trailer.

In case you somehow missed allllllll the drama, here’s a quick recap.



Neighbours was officially cancelled back in July last year. And although there was a huge push to save the long-running series, a lack of financial backing forced creator Jason Herbison to write a fitting finale for the series after a whopping 37 years on air. It turned out to be a pretty big deal too, with stars such as Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan and Guy Pearce returning to set to see the show out with a bang. Hell, even Margot Robbie returned on a Zoom call.



The finale was viewed by 873,000 people across Australia and a whopping 2.5 million viewers in the UK. Compared to the 100,000 average it was doing a night on digital channel 10Peach, that’s a pretty solid jump.

Despite making a big ole’ hullabaloo, four months after the finale it was announced that Neighbours was coming back from the dead.



Freemantle, the company that produces the show, struck a juicy deal with Amazon Freevee and Prime Video to fund the series. It’s great news for the six fans in Australia and hoards of Brits who can’t get enough of Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and his surprising slew of hot girlfriends.



Now, as filming ramps up, Amazon Freevee and Prime Video have officially announced a handful of returning cast members – and fans (yes, the six fans) are going nuts about some of the old-school ones making a long-awaited return.



The main characters returning are Jane Harris (Annie Jones), Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone), Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano).

Our collective grandpa Harold Bishop (Ian Smith) will be returning in a guest role capacity, alongside Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and Lucy Robinson (Melissa Bell).



But the most exciting addition to the series is The O.C. star Mischa Barton flying all the way Down Under to appear in the show. The noise I made when I read that press release, I’m telling ya, it was a mix between a squeal and a snort. I can’t fkn wait.

Welcome back, legends! (Credit: Ten / Neighbours revival)



Previously confirmed to appear in the reboot are our long-term favs Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and Jarrod “Toadie” Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney). Plus my TV mum and dad Susan (Jackie Woodburne) and Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher), whose return makes me feel like everything is right with the world.



Personally, I can’t wait to see what absolutely bonkers storylines they’ll come up with next. For those who haven’t watched the show in the last few years, some of the stellar yarns they concocted were A+. My favourites were Kyle (Chris Milligan) being poisoned by toxic pie gravy and Harlow (Jemma Donovan) being kidnapped by a British cult. Nice!

Say what you want about the Neighbours revival but it really does have something for everyone.



You can catch the series on Amazon Freevee or Channel Ten on Monday, September 18. And the series launches on Prime Video on Monday, September 25.

