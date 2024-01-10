Rumour Has It Martin Short & Meryl Streep Are Dating And Pls Pls Pls Make It True

Co-stars Meryl Streep and Martin Short brought a lovely — yet complicated — romance to our screens in the latest season of Only Murders In The Building. But after appearing together at the Golden Globes this week and some speculation from the internet’s gossip lord Deuxmoi, the internet is rife with the theory that the two sweet peas are a couple. Is there any truth to the rumour or is this another case of wishful thinking? Let’s discuss.

If Martin Short’s camp is to be believed, the pair are just pals.

“They are just very good friends, nothing more,” a rep for Martin told E! News.

I’ll admit, that sounds pretty definitive. However, fuelled by pure hope, I’d like to explore the rumour further.

Just look at them!!!! (Image: Todd Williamson/CBS via Getty Images)

Deuxmoi reported that the pair were a couple in her December newsletter, referring to it as “an industry rumour”. In her Instagram Stories this week, Deuxmoi stuck by her guns claiming that they’re “the real deal”.

(Image: Instagram / Deuxmoi)

Naturally, fans went bonkers at this tidbit of info. Some even began speculating that Meryl Streep and Martin Short dating was the gossip that their Only Murders In The Building costar Selena Gomez whispered to Taylor Swift during *that* viral moment.

It’s worth noting that both Meryl and Martin are quite private celebrities. Back in October 2023, Meryl revealed that she’d been split from her husband Don Gummer for six years. Six years and the Oscar winner didn’t say a goddamn thing.

It might be wishful thinking, but what if they are together and just lying low? I certainly wouldn’t blame them.

Plus, Martin is single (as far as we know) after his wife Nancy Dolman passed away from cancer. Martin and Nancy had been married for 30 years. In 2019, he described their marriage as “a triumph” which I think is just so beautiful.

Anyway, as a lover of love, you can’t blame me for seeing these two as a beautiful couple.

Catch you in six years to see if they really are together after all.