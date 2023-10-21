Meryl Streep Reveals She And Longtime Husband Don Gummer Have Been Secretly Split For Six Years

News of high profile splits continue to rock Hollywood, as Oscar winning actress and queen, Meryl Streep, reveals that her and her partner Don Gummer have been separated for the last six years. If you weren’t a child of divorce before, you are now.

The news of Streep and Gummer’s split was confirmed to Page Six through a spokesperson for Streep, who said “they will always care for each other,” however “they have chosen lives apart.”

The shocking news comes as a big surprise, as just recently Streep was seen wearing her wedding ring at the Princesa de Asturias Awards.

However the last time the couple was seen together publicly was five years ago at the 2018 Oscars. So the story checks out.

Together for over 45 years, Meryl Streep and Don Gummer married in 1978, after being introduced to each other by Streep’s brother.

They have had four children together – Henry Wolfe, actresses Mamie Gummer, Grace Gummer, and Louisa Jacobson – as well as five grandchildren.

The news comes in the same week that Jada Pinkett Smith announced that she and husband Will Smith have lived separately since 2016, though have not officially divorced.

Honestly at this rate, who is next? Check on your couple friends, people, there’s no telling who has secretly split and who hasn’t anymore.