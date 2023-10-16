Will Smith’s Latest IG Post Is Exactly How I’m Feeling About Jada Pinkett Smith’s Confessions

Oscar-winning actor Will Smith has made a cheeky social media post following the ruckus surrounding Jada Pinkett Smith‘s memoir, and the caption truly embodies how I’m feeling about the wild confessions that were recently dropped by the talk show host.

If you’re chronically online like I am, you would’ve noticed that Jada has been making waves in the media ahead of the release of her tell-all memoir, Worthy.

In a variety of interviews, the Red Table Talk host spilled a bunch of tea on topics like Tupac Shakur, her marriage to Will and information about the infamous moment her husband smacked Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

With all the hullabaloo stemming from Jada’s interviews, a lot of folks are waiting for Will to make a public response — especially after she revealed that they’ve been separated for seven years.

In a recent Instagram post, it looks like the Pursuit of Happyness actor has seemingly poked fun at his wife’s recent confessions.

“Notifications off :),” the star wrote in the caption of an Instagram reel, which now has more than 5.2 million views.

In the video, Will is seen napping on a boat in the middle of the sea as a shit ton of notification pings ring out.

“Fun fact about me: I can take a nap almost everywhere,” a voiceover said.

(Image source: Instagram /@willsmith) (Image source: Instagram /@willsmith)

And it looks like Will isn’t the only one who is avoiding any news surrounding him and his wife.

Since Jada has been spilling tea about her life, folks on Xer (formerly known as Twitter) have expressed their disinterest in her spicy confessions.

Will officially addressed his wife’s recent slew of confessions in an email to The New York Times, telling the publication that the revelations of their marriage “woke him up”.

“When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life,” he wrote to The New York Times.

“A sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties.”

Although Jada’s confession have been quite out there — especially the Tupac one — her experiences are quite interesting. It’s also always nice to see a celebrity get candid about their personal struggles, in the sense that it humanises them.

At the end of the day, I just hope the celebrity pair get the help they want and need ‘cos they’re undoubtedly a beautiful couple.