Everyone and their nonna is shooketh at August Alsina‘s new song, which many believe references Jada Pinkett Smith throughout. However, did Jada’s former extramarital entanglement actually write a song about her? Let’s investigate.

It sure does seem like the best timing in the world to drop a song referencing Jada Pinkett Smith. Will Smith and Jada have been in the news like nobody’s business thanks to the 2022 Oscars. It truly is the perfect time for a certain former lover to crawl out of the woodwork and grab the attention of the world.

Well R&B vocalist August Alsina has done just that, with a song aptly titled “Shake the World.”

Apart from having a lovely set of pipes on him, Alsina is also known for getting pretty close to Jada Pinkett Smith in 2015. He admitted to this relationship in 2020. This lead to Jada confirming the affair during an episode of Red Table Talk with a special guest: her husband Will.

Two key takeaways from that ep of RTT are a crying-faced Will (which you may have seen in memes) and the term “entanglement”, which is how Jada described her affair.

This info is important for our investigation by the way.

In “Shake the World”, Alsina addresses his haters around the world. The song does what it says on the tin.

However, the line “well of course some shit is bound to go down when you tangled up with the world’s favourite,” has raised some eyebrows. I mean, the implications of using the word “tangled” when his “entanglement” with Jada went viral can’t be a coincidence. This is a viral term associated with the two of them, after all.

Another line in the song that could be a reference to his relationship with Jada (but is more of a reach) is “I heard I was cancelled, well let’s not speak on that. Red dot on my back, I became a target.”

Interesting.

No matter what August Alsina does y’all are always gonna associate him with that married woman and that’s so annoying. — ❤️ (@theeeleventh) April 3, 2022

August Alsina hopped to Twitter to clarify the confusion around the song’s meaning.

“Correction! August Alsina addressed THE WORLD! Write your headlines right!” he wrote.

Thing is, he isn’t wrong — the song is addressed to the world. But that doesn’t mean it has nothing to do with Jada at all. She *is* a member of said world and that line about being tangled with the world’s favourite is clearly a cheeky mention.

*Correction! August Alsina addressed THE WORLD! Write your headlines Right! ✔️ Thankyou in advance and Thankyou for the support 🧘‍♂️ https://t.co/Kh5z4QM2m1 — August Alsina (@AugustAlsina) April 5, 2022

So did August Alsina drop a BOMBSHELL song about his former entanglement with Jada? Nah, not really.

Did he drop a well-made song at the perfect time to get people talking? He sure did. Smart move on his part if you ask me.