Following *that* Red Table Talk episode with Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, rapper 50 Cent reached out to the Fresh Prince to see how he’s doing and hoo boy, this truly is not it.

In case you somehow missed it, Will & Jada sat down at the infamous Red Table to have a candid chat about their brief breakup, in which, Jada publicly admitted to having an affair with August Alsina.

The story has been making headlines around the world ever since the episode went live, prompting 50 Cent to ‘check in’ on Smith. But unfortunately the conversation ended on a sour note with Smith simply saying “fuck you 50.”

“Dam it’s like that,” he captioned the screenshot on Instagram.

The conversation started out with a seemingly harmless “you alright over there?”

“Yes I’m cool, I appreciate your concern my brother,” Will kindly replied.

However, the conversation quickly turned sour with 50 making a shady comment about Jada giving August permission to blow her back out. Maybe there was no ill intent on 50’s behalf, but the comment seemed to have upset Will, and understandably so.

If you’re confused about the whole “permission” thing, Jada clarified comments August made in the Red Table Talk.

“One thing I want to clean up that was swirling in the press was you giving permission — the only person that can give permission in that particular circumstance is myself, but what August was trying to communicate, because I can see how he could perceive it as permission because we were separated amicably, and I think he also wanted to make it clear was that he was not a homewrecker. Which he is not,” she said of August’s interview.

Obviously, it’s unclear if the screenshot has been edited, but from what we can see it doesn’t look like Will was too pleased with the response.

“Fuck you 50,” he replied.

Will and Jada have always had a pretty unique relationship, and have been open about the highs and lows that come along with it. You can watch the whole Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch below.