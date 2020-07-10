There is nothing quite like an episode of Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Red Table Talk for the ultimate tea-spilling. This time, she sat down with her husband of 23 years, Will Smith, to talk about their marriage. The main takeaway? Jada confirmed her affair with singer August Alsina.

Let’s back it up. Rumours of Jada, 48, and Will, 51, having an open marriage have swirled for years, but the couple has always firmly denied them. Two weeks ago, Alsina, 27, kinda blew that all up, when he told a radio station about his 2015 relationship with Jada.

“I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation,” Alsina said during the interview. “Due to the transformation from their marriage to (a) life partnership that they have spoken on several times, and not involving romanticism, he gave me his blessing.”

Given the massive interest, Jada decided she should “bring myself to the table”, sitting down for a candid chat with Will on her Facebook Live talk show.

“I thought it was important that we come to the table to clear the air,” Jada started off the episode. “Somebody made a statement for me that was not a statement I made that went — cray cray.”

Will agreed, adding that one of the reasons he wanted to clear the air was the media coverage.

“We didn’t say anything specifically because the headlines, any headlines that says ‘Jada said or Will said or the Smiths said’ was not true,” Will said.We specifically never said anything. So it got to the point ‘well, you gotta say something.’”

Will asked his wife to be honest about what happened with Alsina.

Jada said she began a friendship with Alsina four-and-a-half years ago, when Alsina was struggling with his mental health.

“He just needed some help, me wanting to help his health, his mental state,” Jada said.

“When Aug first came around he was really sick,” Will added. “The outpouring for him from our family was really about his health.”

Jada then explained her and Will’s marriage was in a rocky place.

“You had kicked me to the curb,” Jada said.

“I was done with you,” Will said. ” I was done with your ass.”

So, the couple decided to separate, which is when Jada got into a “different kind of entanglement” with Alsina.

“It was a relationship, absolutely,” Jada said. “I was in a lot of pain. I was very broken. In the process of that relationship I definitely realised you can’t find happiness outside yourself.”

Long story short: Jada and Alsina broke up, Jada and Will got back together, and they seem…. okay now? It really depends who you ask. One half of Twitter is stanning harder than ever, while the other half reckons Will is really masking some pain.

"we ride together, we die together, bad marriage for life." I AM GOING TO SPEND DAYS TALKING ABOUT JADA AND WILL'S RED TABLE TALK pic.twitter.com/hI2R4tv7YO — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) July 10, 2020

Ben Affleck has been replaced pic.twitter.com/xXMbcK9b8w — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) July 10, 2020

Me watching this Red Table Talk pic.twitter.com/eMr1Ml1Aro — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 10, 2020

day 365 of quarantine pic.twitter.com/nHGFa3gddC — E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) July 10, 2020

Jada also clarified the whole “permission” thing from Will: “One thing I want to clean up that was swirling in the press was you giving permission — the only person that can give permission in that particular circumstance is myself, but what August was trying to communicate, because I can see how he could perceive it as permission because we were separated amicably, and I think he also wanted to make it clear was that he was not a homewrecker. Which he is not.”

At the end of the 13-minute episode, Will and Jada did a fist bump (okay!!) and gave their version of Smith’s Bad Boys motto: “We ride together, we die together, bad marriage for life.”

What a way to end the wildest Red Table Talk episode since Kylie Jenner‘s ex best mate Jordyn Woods gave her side of the Tristan Thompson cheating story.

No word yet on any reaction from Alsina in all this.