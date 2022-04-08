The Academy has officially banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years. During this year’s broadcast, Smith slapped the show’s host Chris Rock harder than a used car salesman slaps the bonnet of a 2012 Toyota Camry.

“The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year,” Academy president David Rubin and chief executive Dawn Hudson said in a statement after a lengthy review process.

“However, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behaviour we saw Mr Smith exhibit on stage,” as per the ABC.

In another statement, Smith said “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision”.

The Academy didn’t say whether Smith would have his Best Actor award taken away or whether he would be eligible to be nominated for more awards after his ban ends.

Despite The Slap™ being horrifically out of line and totally uncalled for — the incident caused the 2022 Academy Awards to get some genuine interest from the general public.

The 2022 broadcast became the “most social Oscars telecast on record” (ie: most tweeted about)

As a consequence of his actions, it looks like Will Smith will have to watch the ceremony from the comfort of his couch like the rest of us.

The more likely option is that he won’t watch it at all. Why? Cos it’s fkn boring.

Unless you’re there in-person and 13 sparkling wines deep.

will smith after 5 minutes of watching the oscars at home pic.twitter.com/iujbg2NBC6 — zae (@itszaeok) April 8, 2022

Last Saturday the King William lead actor slapped his signature on a resignation letter to The Academy. This meant he was no longer able to vote on nominees and winners.

Will Smith went almost 15 years without a good movie. He can do those 10 with his eyes closed. — 🇵🇷 (@IRodC1) April 8, 2022

In a statement obtained by the Hollywood Reporter, the actor apologised for his actions.

“My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” the winner of the Best Actor award said.

“I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.”

See you in 10 years, we guess?