Folks are calling objectively hot Married At First Sight couple Ella and Mitch the horniest pair of the lot this season. And after Tuesday night’s episode, I don’t blame ‘em.

In case you missed it, the Melbourne-based beautician and Queensland financial planner slash model got hitched and then proceeded to eye-fuck each other for a schlong too many minutes in tonight’s ep.

From their private reception dinner where they had oysters (of all foods), the pair had uncomfortably intense sexual chemistry.

Ella licked her lips profusely as Mitch literally breathed. Seconds later and they were smacking their lips together like they were the last people on Earth. Uncomfortably loud and cartoon kissing sounds plus some aggressively heterosexual energy included.

After dinner the pair chatted in the cab home and danced around the “so let’s fuck” convo. Like, a lot.

Ella then told the producers she doesn’t hook up with someone until the third date but then began to ponder whether the marriage counts as one. Girlie, I see you. And I respect you. I have and probably will be you.

When the pair got ready for bed, Ella asked Mitch whether he sleeps naked. She made a very uncomfortable note that he is hairless as she traced her fingers over his chest. What was this, a scene from Wattpad?

I lived, I loved and most importantly I laughed. As did the colourfully worded folks on Twitter who begged the experts to issue the pair a “go-to horny jail” card.

Here are the best reactions to Ella and Mitch’s immaculately horny vibes in the Tuesday night ep of Married At First Sight.

these two bout to go to TOWN on the dining table rn #MAFS #MAFSAU — alysha (taylor’s version) (@intosneedy) February 1, 2022

Ella and Mitch are a Tinder thirst trap commercial. #MAFSAU #MAFS — Kris (@aminutewithkris) February 1, 2022

Ella baby you are acting like you've never seen a man before and it's hard to watch #MAFSAustralia #mafsau #mafs pic.twitter.com/BzJewuaDpe — Reality TV Tweets (@RealityTVTweet3) February 1, 2022

How convenient that Mitch and Ella had no family or friends at the wedding and a meal of oysters ready for them. Nothing contrived about any of it at all. #MAFS #MAFSAU — Michael Byrnes (@MichaelByrnes) February 1, 2022

Ella is so THIRSTY legit licked her lips when she saw old mate ???? #MAFSAU #MAFS pic.twitter.com/vTt4vj7P6i — MAHONEY (@cdtmahoney) February 1, 2022

I feel like I need to take a shower after watching Mitch and Ella flirt. I FEEL DIRTY. #MAFSAU — Ashlee (@_itsashleeee_) February 1, 2022

I think all of Australia is going to need a cigarette once Ella and Mitch get a private moment together. ???????? #MAFSAU #MAFS — G (@Giovann1z) February 1, 2022

ella is so horny rn and you know what? good for her. GOOD FOR HER! #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/DWKrGacZ75 — alysha (taylor’s version) (@intosneedy) February 1, 2022

Stick a fork in me because I’m absolutely done after reading these last few tweets.

Just a guess but I think Ella is going to ride Mitch's face like an epileptic rodeo clown riding a bull made out of strobe lights #MAFS #MAFSAU — Colonel Kickhead (@colonelkickhead) February 1, 2022

These two (Mitch and Ella) need an alt account, because they are horny on the main#MAFS #MAFSAU — Paul Karp (@Paul_Karp) February 1, 2022

Married At First Sight 2022 airs on Sunday to Thursday at 7:30pm on Nine.