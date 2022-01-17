Buckle up, bbs, because MAFS 2022 is almost here and it looks like we’re in for another season of wild marital drama.

As you will have noticed from the spicy MAFS 2022 trailer, this year’s season is action-packed and drama-filled and the contestants appear to be absolutely bonkers, as is tradition.

Here, we’ve had a peek at the new crop of contestants to get a taste of what we’re in for this year.

THE BRIDES

DOMENICA, 28

Makeup Artist

NSW

Described in her bio as “outgoing, feisty and passionate”, Dom was once married for two whole months, so she’s v. well-versed in marital drama and short-lived unions.

Apparently she’s “not afraid of confrontations”, which you’ll know if you’ve seen the MAFS 2022 trailer in which she absolutely loses her shit at another contestant.

ELLA, 27

Beautician

VIC

This brunette babe has the Angelina Jolie pose down-pat, but apparently she hasn’t been in a relationship for nine years, so I suspect she’s pretty rusty on the dating front.

Ella is “adorned with tattoos”, and I think I can spot one on her chest in the above piccy.

HOLLY, 36

Cinema Manager

NSW

Holly is keen as to meet her hubby and start a family, STAT.

She ended her last relationship because the bloke wasn’t keen on kids, so let’s hope whoever the experts paired her up with is keen to be a papa.

OLIVIA, 27

Teaching Student

NSW

Olivia seems to “constantly finds herself dating the wrong guys,” and so she’s enlisted the help of the MAFS experts to finally find the right one. Good luck there, sis.

As a keen knitter, she’d love to meet someone to knit garments for.

SAMANTHA, 26

Fashion Brand Manager

QLD

This fash queen is looking for an “ambitious, confident, and self-sufficient” older bloke.

Although she’s married to her work at the mo, Samantha would like to marry to an actual human, hence why she’s joined the spicy nuptial series.

SELIN, 32

Executive Assistant

NSW

Selin is a single mama with a lil bub who’s about to turn three, so a kid-friendly hubby is a MUST.

She wants a “good man, a gentleman who has his head firmly on his shoulders” and honestly doll, don’t we all?

SELINA, 32

Hairdresser

SA

Selina has had much success with her hairdressing career, but with her love life? Not so much.

She owns her own four-bedroom home at the age of 32 which is a bloody miracle in this economy, isn’t it?

TAMARA, 29

Operations Manager

QLD

Tamara is “self-assured, confident and sassy, outspoken” and describes herself as an “Alpha personality,” which always makes for some intriguing reality TV drama, doesn’t it?

She has “high expectations” for her prospective groom and who’s gonna tell her? You’re on MAFS, doll, lower your expectations.

READ MORE The First MAFS Trailer Features Nudity, Some Bloke Doing A Shoey And A Whole Lot Of Screaming

THE GROOMS

AL, 25

Carpenter

NSW

Al is a single lad who still lives at home… so there’s that.

Although he’s the “life of the party,” he’s on the hunt for a gal who will help “ground” him (and, ideally, get him out of mum and dad’s house).

ANDREW, 39

Motivational Speaker/Personal Trainer

NSW

Our eldest groom, Andrew is a “larger-than-life, straight-talking Texan.” Yee-haw!

He’s been divorced twice, so hopefully the third time is the charm!

ANTHONY, 38

Sales/Pro Wrestler

VIC

Anthony is a six-foot-four semi-pro wrestler who goes by ‘Tommy Hellfire’ in the wrestling world.

He also has a nine-year-old daughter. Bless!

BRENT, 33

Hospitality Manager

NSW

Remember how we previously revealed that an influencer had joined the cast of MAFS? Well this is the one!

Brent recently moved back to Australia from Dubai, just to star on the show.

The bloke boasts 51.7k followers on Instagram, but sadly ya can’t have a sneaky stalk because his profile has been switched to private until the show kicks off.

According to Daily Mail Australia, Brent is “well-known in the Sydney party scene and until recently was living and working in photography and hospitality in Dubai.”

CODY, 30

Swim Coach/Personal Trainer

NSW

Cody is a beach bum who’s looking for a “partner in crime with whom he can create memories.”

The catch here is that he hates PDA – so much as holding hands in public is a big no-no for Cody, which seems like a red flag to me, but hey, what do I know?

JACK, 26

Financial Planner

NSW

Ya boi is “non-confrontational and often the voice of reason” and “a peacemaker with a great moral compass.”

It’s a wonder he even ended up on the cast, TBH.

JACKSON, 30

Plumber

VIC

If you’re trying to suss out who’s the villain this season, well I doubt it’s Jack.

A “larrikin” who describes himself as the “class clown,” Jackson is a “sensitive and kind” guy who’s looking for the one.

MITCH, 26

Financial Planner

QLD

You’ll recognise Mitch as the bloke who got his kit off in the MAFS 2022 trailer.

Unsurprisingly, he’s a part-time model from the Gold Coast who’s sick of online dating and wants to meet someone the traditional way. On MAFS!

Married At First Sight 2022 kicks off on January 31 on Nine. Peep the trailer below: