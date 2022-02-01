Married at First Sight (MAFS) has been around for approximately one day and already the bin fire is burning bright. Opinionated bride Tamara Djordjevic and her hospitality worker husband who can’t cut a wedding cake, Brent Vitiello, are already making headlines, and boy is the tea HOT.

Last night everyone got to meet super bridezilla Tamara, who had a few choice words to say to her new husband Brent. You wouldn’t be entirely incorrect in thinking the woman hated her surprise hubby’s guts, honestly.

Well, this morning Tamara hopped on the Today Show alone to talk about how the two butt heads on television. Thing is, she was supposed to be joined by her boo, but had to awkwardly explain his random absence.

When asked about Brent’s whereabouts, Tamara told the Today team that he was “too tired” to make an appearance.

“Brent’s having a sleep-in this morning,” she said.

“So he wasn’t up for waking up too early this morning”.

However, per The Daily Mail, Brent was spotted the night before having a mini-rager of a MAFS viewing party until the wee hours of the morning. Might explain the whole sleep-in situation a little bit better, hey?

On top of this, the Daily Mail claim that Brent wasn’t wearing his wedding ring in the Instagram stories, which may heavily suggest that things don’t work out between him and Tamara (fkn shocker).

In case you missed last nights episode of MAFS because you were too busy consuming the brand new season of Survivor, here’s what Tamara had to say to Brent when he used the wrong fork while fine dining.

“You don’t seem to know much about your cutlery,” she said.

“You might like things one way and I like them the other way, but my way has to be the right way.

“You’ll learn very quickly that I always wear the pants in a relationship”.

If you’re craving more goss from last night’s ep, we recapped all the nonsense for your enjoyment.

I truly cannot wait to see how this all plays out. Will they end up with kids like Bryce and Melissa, or just ditch the entire wedding experiment at the first opportunity?