So you’ve watched the absolute chaos of MAFS Australia and you can reckon you could be the flame to light next season’s bin fire? Or maybe you’re that one non-problematic fave? Or perhaps you have a humiliation kink — we won’t judge. Either way, if you want to join the MAFS cast, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about the Married At First Sight casting process.

How To Apply For MAFS Australia

The first step to finding fame- er, I mean love on MAFS is to apply through an online form that jots down your basic details and registers your interest.

To actually be eligible for casting, you have to meet the following conditions:

You must be over 25 years of age on the day of application. You must be an Australian citizen or permanent resident for at least two years to participate. You must be single and genuinely looking for love (hmmm, I wonder how they verify this one). You must provide proof of identity (driver’s license or passport or extract of birth certificate).

Once you reckon you’ve got those covered, you can head to the website and fill out the form. Just remember that filming can take up to four months of your time — so don’t have any prior commitments in that time period.

MAFS 2023 hasn’t got a casting webpage yet, but you can check out the registration form for MAFS 2022 to get a vibe of how the form looks.

What’s involved in the MAFS Casting Process?

As part of the MAFS casting process, you also have to answer a lot of rigorous questions about your personal life and past relationships, to help the producers behind the show figure out where and how you fit in. You also have to submit two recent photos, one close-up and one full-body image, as well as a short 60 second video.

Some of the questions you can expect are things like listing any challenges you’ve faced during your search for ~true love~ and why you’re looking for love in the first place. As well as questions on where you want wrong in your past relationships, if you’re the type to like change or stability, if you’ve ever cheated, and what kind of relationship you are looking for.

As this journalist discovered, the questions are in-depth, hard hitting, and require hours of personal reflection to answer — you can read her experience in filling them out here.

According to the website, these questions help the ‘love experts’ match MAFS couples. But it’s also a great way to single yourself out as the ideal candidate, and get your story across — which, as you’ll read about in a second, is pretty important.

The site asks that you “please be honest with your answers and complete the form to the best of your ability”, which means ‘don’t lie about your secret girlfriend like some certain other past contestants, okay?’. Though, that does make for good TV, doesn’t it?

How To Make The Perfect MAFS Audition Tape

So, it’s time to build your personal brand an image for your MAFS application to really get across who you are. Our advice on this front is to lean into a story — there’s always certain personalities that get onto MAFS Australia, and you could be one of them.

Have you got a tragic backstory that has left you with abandonment issues or some other relationship-related trauma? Are you willing to use that as a plot point?

If you’re applying to MAFS Australia, then the answer is probably yes — and if so, your best bet is leaning into it and establishing an arc early on because producers love a good narrative. Especially if, unbeknownst to you, there’s someone else applying who is the yin to your traumatised yang.

Your audition tape is also the best time to pull out all the stops regarding your weird quirks or preferences, because oddballs make absolutely fantastic TV.

Are you specifically looking for a partner that has a slightly longer index toe? Do you only date men who make over a certain amount of $$? Have all your ex-husbands mysteriously disappeared after you left them? Get those deets into your audition, the more the producers can work with the better.

On the flip side, if you’re gunning for actual true love, this is where you want to be super vulnerable and honest — maybe you’re the sweetheart this season needs. And we all love having an underdog to root for.

Advice from the MAFS Cast

Jessika Power, infamous reality TV royalty, gave out some valuable advice for the Married At First Sight casting process on Instagram for all of you masochistic hopefuls trying to get on the show.

“Be yourself and let your personality shine through,” she said, encouraging people to just go in with their head held high.

“Go in there with no expectations. I got matched with Mick, now he’s a really nice guy, but what were they thinking?”

Interestingly, she told future contestants to make sure they have spare cash.

“We got a daily rate,” she said.

“We had to still pay for our own hair, nails, no one dressed us, our makeup wasn’t done, and food also.

“I think we spent more than what we earnt.”

And finally, once you’re on the show, she said that those who get married earlier get better honeymoons — which honestly, is the most important info here. If you’re going to get your ass flamed on national TV, you may as well do it in style.

“Your honeymoon was dependent on when you got married,” Jess revealed.

“So if you got married earlier, you got an overseas holiday. If you got married late you got an interstate holiday, because everybody needed to be at the dinner party at the same time so we could all meet each other.”

Advice From the MAFS Experts

MAFS Australia bosses spilled the tea to The Brisbane Times about their thoughts on the casting process, some of which is pretty spicy info.

MAFS relationship expert John Aiken revealed the show always gets way more women applying than blokes — so for ladies, that means you probably need to work on your ~brand~ if you want to stand out.

“Men are the hard ones to get,” he said, adding that out of 15,000 applications for the last season, a whopping 80 per cent were women.

“Other [MAFS] production teams [across the world] say the same thing,” he continued.

“When you’re on this show for 10 weeks for this experiment, basically you’re going to be exposed, you’re going to have everything essentially come out.”

Endemol Shine Australia’s executive producer Tara McWilliams reckons they don’t deliberately choose the spiciest folks, but don’t let that tone you down.

“I wish I could take full credit, say I’m the casting genius behind this show and all my plans came to fruition, but that is not the case,” she said.

She agreed that most people are not signing up for true love, but that doesn’t really matter anyway considering the drama is part of the experience.

“It’s not the main driver for everyone,” she said.

“But even if people are coming on to increase their profile, or to get Instagram followers, or to get some sort of public profile out of this, I genuinely believe that everyone who comes on hopes they are matched with someone they like and potentially could have a relationship with.”

May the odds be ever in your favour.