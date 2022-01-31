My friends, we have made it. We’ve powered our way through the MAFS premiere and God, it’s good to be back.

MAFS brought us the two things social media most desperately craves: 1) a hot best man who’s not actually on the show but should be and 2) a DILF with a heart of gold.

I realised how happy I was to be in the warm embrace of MAFS when Al, one of the contestants, was asked to describe an insecurity. He thought long and hard before replying: “My legs…they aren’t as muscly as I want them to be”.

Pure gold. Me too, Al!

"Mum, Dad, ignore the two camera guys, the lighting crew and the make up lady all wearing 'Married at First Sight" shirts. Ive got a announcement that you won't see coming". #MAFS — Former Legend (@Former_legend) January 31, 2022

First, to the hot best man Levi.

Levi is Brent’s best mate. Brent works in a nightclub. Brent was matched up with Tamara who had some choice (read: offensive) things to say about people who work in retail and hospitality.

Levi was displeased, Brent called Tamara pretentious and a “psychopath”, Tamara got mad at Brent for handing her a knife upside down (seriously, read the recap). Let’s see how this goes!

Did Tamara give a wedding speech or a team meeting? #MAFS #mafsau — Lh (@LewisHyde) January 31, 2022

Now, Levi was an absolute hit with the good people of Twitter and I think he should come back next season.

Raising my glass to Levi, hero of tonight's episode #MAFS pic.twitter.com/8sPkqRIAau — Tahlia Pritchard (@Tahls) January 31, 2022

Without a doubt, Levi is the standout so far #MAFS #MAFSAU — JPS (@JonathanEva2018) January 31, 2022

Let's get Levi a permanent role on this show k thanks #mafs #MAFSAU — Bree Love (@breeannelove) January 31, 2022

Can we get Levi in every episode? I’d like to see him laughing at the dinner party when someone throws a wine. #mafs #mafsau #legend pic.twitter.com/DZmk8D3Ns8 — Hero (@hierohero1) January 31, 2022

Watching Levi stand up for Brent is so, fucking attractive. #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/rJmjZdX0KP — Ashlee (@_itsashleeee_) January 31, 2022

He’s already being shipped with Tamara’s maid of honour.

Does anyone else feel like Brent’s groomsman and Tamara’s bridesmaid would make a cute couple?! #MAFS pic.twitter.com/k4jnWXHUho — Lachlan Guertin (@LachlanGuertin) January 31, 2022

MAFS producers, you know what to do.

Then, we have the aforementioned DILF, Anthony. He was paired up with fellow hot single parent Selin and the people were loving it.

I am crying over strangers getting fake married. I am now fully unhinged. #mafs #mafsau — Ira Snave (@IraSnave) January 31, 2022

Anthony also wrestles in his spare time. We love a man with a hobby!

single father hugh jackman masquerading as a wrestler was defs a plot twist #mafs — Ä▫️°′• (@caadiiska_dhig) January 31, 2022

The people are INVESTED. Also, both of them had aunties at their “wedding” who had broken arms. Surely a sign that they’re destined to be together forever.

I’m more interested to know how both aunties at this wedding have broken arms tbh #MAFS — Jarrod Elder (@jarrodelder) January 31, 2022

Weirdly though, the MAFS marriage counsellors described Anthony and Selin as an “older couple” despite them both being in their 30s. Millennials are allowed to go on TV too!

Experts: This is an older couple

Me: oh?

Contestant: I am 32

Me: oh. #MAFSAU — Naomi Smith (@deadtheorist) January 31, 2022

So look, after ep one, I have two things to say: more DILFs and more Levi.