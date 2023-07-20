Two MAFS 2024 Contestants Have Already Been Leaked & One Of Them Is An Ex-Contestant’s Brother

Married At First Sight (MAFS) 2023 is officially doneso, and both brides and grooms got their podcasts, influencer status, and all the fame reality TV could give. But as Sharpay Evans from High School Musical said, “It’s out with the old and in the new”, and rumours are already swirling about our new MAFS cast for 2024.

In case you’ve never seen the show, basically, MAFS is exactly what it says in the title. Willing participants blindly get married to strangers, and their relationship is put to the test through a variety of tasks. Some couples make it to the end, like this year’s Tahnee Cook and Ollie Skelton, but unfortunately for most, it’s OVAH.

And with the plethora of cheating scandals, couple swaps and post-show gossip, MAFS makes for amazing reality TV. So, of course, we’re frothing any drop of tea from the upcoming season.

The latest piece of goss trickling through the MAFS grapevine is that the 2024 cast will be featuring a Perth-based foodie and a relative of a former contestant. And no, it’s not Cyrell Paule‘s bro.

According to Daily Mail Australia, foodie blogger and PR consultant Lauren Dunn will be getting hitched on the iconic show in Season 11.

The publication reported she manages an Instagram account, So Cooked (@So.Cooked), which boasts more than 12.8K followers. Her private account, Lauren Funn (@lauren_funn_), also has a large following (IMO) of more than 4k followers.

Sources close to Dunn say she’s a “smart and savvy angelic beauty”, and damn. My mates describe me as a loveable mole that kinda resembles Resetti from Animal Crossing.

The Daily Mail Australia also claimed that Season Nine contestant Mitch Eynaud‘s brother, Jayden Eynaud, would be joining in on the televised social experiment.

Sources say he’s “stoked” and “excited” for his journey on MAFS, and apparently, he’s already filmed his backstory on the Gold Coast, per the publication.

Besides being Mitch’s brother, Eynaud is also a pro kickboxer. So RIP to all the other contestants who would wanna box him post-production in a Team Ellis match. IYKYK.

You can follow him on IG at @Jaydeneynaud.kickboxer but his account is currently on private.

These two rumoured contestants are currently the only tea we’ve got for Season 11 of MAFS, but Daily Mail Australia claims that Channel Nine is “strongly considering” bringing back a gay couple. Pls, make it happen!

Once more tea spills, you can catch it all here on PEDESTRIAN.TV.