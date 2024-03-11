A Former MAFS Groom Has Spilled Some Major Tea About Tristan & Cassandra’s Relationship

A former Married At First Sight (MAFS) groom has made some major claims involving Season 11’s Cassandra and Tristan and their on-screen relationship.

Fans of the reality TV show were left reeling over Sunday Night’s episode due to the awkward AF Commitment Ceremony moment between Tristan and Cassandra. To give you the TL;DR on this cringeworthy (in a sad way) ordeal, Timothy shared that he was falling in love with his reality TV bride.

However, things reached boiling point between the couple at the Commitment Ceremony when Cassandra spilled her true feelings — revealing she wasn’t in love with her MAFS husband — which blindsided Tristan. Unfortunately, the pair will have to stay another week in the experiment after Tristan wrote “stay” on his card.

Although the pair have been labelled as one of the more wholesome pairings of Season 11, it wasn’t a secret that Cassandra and Tristan were kinda struggling with the ~friendzone~.

However, according to a former MAFS groom, producers allegedly wanted the pair to break up. But what makes the tea super eerie is that the tea was spilled before Sunday night’s Commitment Ceremony — specifically, March 1.

Speaking to Yahoo Lifestyle’s Behind the Edit podcast, Season 10 groom Ollie Skelton claimed that controversial groom Collins Christian told him some boiling behind-the-scenes tea about the wholesome couple and producers.

“If characters are bad, and the relationship is good, they’re going to try and find a way to break that thing up,” Ollie claimed on the poddy.

“I’ve heard things with Cassandra and Tristan, from Collins, that they were told from producers to ‘wrap it up, like break it up’ or whatever.

The former groom-turned-podcaster then backtracked on the scalding tea, saying: “I don’t know that. I’m not 100% sure on that, OK, I’m just speaking gobbily goop.”

(Image source: Nine)

As Ollie said, it’s kinda like a “he said she said” moment, so definitely take the tea with a grain of salt… Maybe like a bucket, more than a grain, just to be safe.

But it’s soooo suss having that goss in the back of ya mind before Sunday night’s episode.

Earlier this year, Endemol Shine Australia producer Alex Spurway told Chattr.com that producers do not create storylines or scripts for the show.

“A lot of that [the stories] comes down to the cast and the casting of the show, the matches,” Spurway said.

“When you’re casting 20 different people to what you cast in the last series, you’re always going to get completely different storylines, completely different reactions, dinner parties, weddings and relationships

“We never truly know what will happen between each of these couples, and without a doubt, you’re always going to have something different.”

As mentioned previously, Cassandra and Tristan still have one more week to try and find a romantic connection after what happened on Sunday night.

At the end of the day, Tristan and Cassandra seem to be great individuals and they truly deserve the most when it comes to their relationships. If anything, hopefully, they leave the experiment as friends without too much heartache.

Image source: Nine