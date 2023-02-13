American model and voice of “Strawberry” in The High Fructose Adventures of Annoying Orange Kendall Jenner has been called out online for seemingly Photoshopping her fingers to a length that would make even Slenderman shudder.

In a recent IG carousel, Kendall showed off some gorgeous beach vistas as she danced on the sand, lounged in the sun and stretched her fingers to double the length. Just a casual day by the ocean for a member of the Kardashian/Jenner dynasty.

You can have a look at the pic that has everyone in a tizzy here:

All the money in the world and yet… pic.twitter.com/ciGnyZRszB — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) February 12, 2023

Kendall is clearly a stunning woman but something about those fingers doesn’t look… human. Either the angle on this shot is causing some odd distortions or this is another case of a celebrity failing at Photoshop. She wouldn’t be the first Kardashian/Jenner to accidentally create Grinch fingers for themselves.

“You should have a whole team behind you stopping you from posting poorly edited pictures lol,” read one comment.

“I’m more concerned about how she doesn’t have any skin rolls. Likes it doesn’t matter how skinny you are, you still would have some skin folding in a pose like that,” read another.

Other commenters were quick to point out that sometimes the iPhone distorts parts of the body when you’re taking a piccy with 0.5x zoom on. And people say the Android camera is borked beyond belief.

“It’s what happens when you zoom to 0.5x and are too close to the bottom of the image. Does it to my feet,” read one comment.

“If you look at this photo closely, you’ll realize it’s actually natural and easy to emulate if you get your friend to shoot a pic of you right now. Can angle your hands sideways and make it look realllly long,” wrote another.

The evidence is stacked on both sides, I truly cannot deduce which argument is factual.