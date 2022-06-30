If you loved watching Kendall Jenner struggle to cut a cucumber then I have splendid news for you. Turns out she isn’t the only member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan who lacks the fundamental skills it takes to do basic tasks. A vid has emerged of Khloé Kardashian trying to kurl her own hair and it’s… tragic to say the least.

Khloé’s hairstylist Jen Atkin shared the footage of Khloé struggling to curl her own hair on Instagram.

“We sure lived, laughed and loved during our annoying stage. HBD my @khloekardashian!!!” she wrote in the caption.

In the video, you can see Khloé fumbling with the hair curler while Atkin yells: “Hold it like this. Do not burn yourself. Oh, my God.”

Truly impeccable stuff to witness.

“Kardashians really lack dexterity,” wrote one commenter.

“It is difficult I will give it to her for trying lol,” wrote another.

Despite the absolute absurdity of Khloé having the hand-eye coordination of Barney the Dinosaur, I will admit that she handled herself well in the wake of the video coming out. If there’s one thing she understands, it’s being in on the joke.

Underneath, she commented: “Dear lord! Not the hair tutorial video. By the way, still can’t do it.”

A very different response to Kendall, who was apparently very upset that everyone was making fun of her for not being able to cut a cucumber.

Khloé was actually the one to call Kendall out after #CucumberGate, appearing on the interestingly titled Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast to slam her sister.

“I was just confused why it was positioned this way,” she said.

“We don’t know. But I love her. She’s so perfect.

“She has this perfect life, this perfect dog, she’s a gazelle of a human being, she walks the runway, she’s all these amazing things. [And she] can’t cut a fucking cucumber?”

Drag her.

I’m just patiently waiting for a video to emerge of Kris Jenner not knowing how to butter a toast or something. Maybe Kim Kardashian will reveal that she can’t actually operate a phone.

Who knows what’s in store for us when it comes to this family.