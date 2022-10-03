UM: Kendall Jenner Just Left A Spicy Comment On A Certain Heartbreak High Hottie’s TikTok

Kendall Jenner dropped a spicy comment on a TikTok by Josh Heuston AKA Dusty from Heartbreak High. Two universes are officially colliding right before our very eyes.

In the TikTok, the actor is flaunting his business class aeroplane seat in a baggy hoodie and cap. Go off king, you earned it.

Clearly, Kendall Jenner is just as impressed as I am (we have so much in common), hence her big ol’ “SLAYY” in the comments section.

There’s a fair bit to unpack here.

First, the TikTok is captioned “Bi” with a plane emoji next to it.

In the context of Heartbreak High, a super inclusive show, you can see why a few commenters think Heuston is hinting at something else.

The other (and in our minds, more likely) takeaway could be, Heuston is simply having a bit of fun with the spelling.

The second topic we need to discuss is Kendall Jenner X Josh Heuston. Holy shit. Could you imagine?

At first glance it sounds like a bit of a stretch. For starters, isn’t Jenner heaps older than Heuston? Well, No. Turns out she’s not.

Kendall Jenner is 26 and Josh is 25 years old.

There is literally only a single year between them despite Heuston playing a high school student in Heartbreak High. It’s giving 21-year-old Zac Efron in High School Musical 3.

Kosh Jeuston might be on here, people!

Jenner is currently dating Phoenix Suns NBA player Devin Armani Booker but the two have been super on-again-off-again.

In June they called time on their two-year relationship before re-kindling things a few weeks later.

Perhaps if the Heartbreak High actor and Kendall Jenner ever meet in person, he could teach her how to chop a cucumber à la that infamous Kardashians ep in which we found out she possessed the culinary talents of a five-year-old.

Less regular slay, more vegetable slay, please!