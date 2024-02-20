Someone Alert The Harry Style Stans Because Our Boy Has Has Moved On From His Buzz Cut Era

Alerting all Harry Styles fans who had a fucking conniption when he shaved his beautiful head — ya boy has hair again!!!! Isn’t it super fun that hair grows back? Take this as your sign to finally get those bangs you’ve always dreamed of. You’ll regret it, probably, but that’s okay!!!!

Harry was spotted in Luton, England, watching an English Premier League soccer match with mates. He was looking like a treat in a black coat, a blue knitted sweater, a white shirt, and what looked like an early 2000s-inspired hairstyle.

Lookin’ good Hazza!!! (Image: Getty)

His brown hair has been trimmed short on the sides with a longer quiff at the top along with some cheeky facial hair. You’ve gotta give it to the man for mixing it up!

You can see it in action in the vid below too.

In case you (somehow) missed the hullabaloo, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer shaved his head back in November. It sent the fans — who have a very strange parasocial affinity to his curly long locks — into meltdown.

It first started out as a rumour when he was spotted at a U2 concert with his girlfriend Taylor Russell sans hair, but then the One Directioner confirmed it himself when he posted a very cute pic of his new look on the Instagram of his beauty brand Pleasing.

I think he looks hot with a shaved head, TBH. (Image: Instagram)

While some stans would be supportive of Harry even if he publicly shat in a bucket during the opening ceremony of the Olympics, others were quick to comment on their distress over the lack of soft, supple curls.

Before Harry shaved his head, the rumour world was rife with whispers that he was secretly bald and wearing a toupeé out in public. Many people — especially those on TikTok — hypothesised that Harry had shaved his head to get hair plugs or a hair transplant.

And look — whether he did or didn’t — power to him. Everyone has the right to do whatever makes them feel the most confident and I can only imagine the pressure of being a celeb who performs in front of thousands of people on the regular.



I’ll admit, I did enjoy the low-stakes nature of the “Harry Styles is secretly bald” conspiracy but — thanks to the thick head of hair he’s rocking these days — I think we can all agree that it’s time to move on to the next low-stakes conspiracy of the moment.

Maybe we can focus on the theory that paper straws weren’t brought in to replace plastic straws but really just to piss you off enough to reuse metal ones. Or what about the theory that claims celebrities who give their kids outlandish names (like Apple) are really just making up fake ones so that their children can live their lives out of the public eye?

That one has legs, if you ask me.

Anyway, regardless of your opinion on Harry Styles’ noggin, this has been a good learning experience for fans to look inward and investigate why a celebrity’s haircut had such a huge impact.