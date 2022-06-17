Tell Us Why You’d Froth Going To Harry Styles’ Show & We May Sling Ya $1k To Spend On Tix

PEDESTRIAN.TV is teaming up with Live Nation to give you a chance to win $1K to spend entirely on Harry Styles tix (or, ya know, whatever you want).

I am about to make your day a whole lot better. Everyone’s favourite British king Harry Styles (I know some of you are very into King Charles but babe facts are facts) is finally coming back to Aus. I have already started planning my outfit for the Melbourne show.

You can never be too prepared.

To recap, Harry has – just THIS year – headlined Coachella, where he duetted with Lizzo and Shania Twain, had a record-breaking number one album with Harry’s House, and shown off his acting chops alongside Florence Pugh in the trailer for Don’t Worry Darling. He’s a busy boy.

Amongst it all, he’s paying a visit Down Under in February and March next year. If you’re lucky, you could even cop a cool $1K to spend on tickets to the shows.

WIN $1,000 To Spend On Harry Styles Tickets



All you have to do is tell us exactly why you’re so pumped to see Harry perform live. Perhaps you’re looking forward to eyeing off his gig wardrobe? Maybe there’s a particular high note in a particular song you’re frothing to hear live? Get as specific as you like darls. We all worship Harry in this house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Live Nation Australia (@livenationaustralia)

Harry Styles live is one experience you’re not gonna wanna miss. He’s hitting up Perth, Melbourne, Gold Coast, Sydney and Auckland with the Love On Tour show in early 2023. Tickets are flying out the door for these shows so get your little mitts on ’em quick – cop them here.