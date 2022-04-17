On Saturday night, our knight in shining sequins took to the Coachella stage and absolutely hit it out of the park. From all reports, Harry Styles has been the festival highlight so far and I’ll tell you more about it right after I haul my jaw up off the floor.

With a lineup more stacked than a triple quarter-pounder at Maccas, this year’s fest was out to impress.

No one could’ve predicted just how fkn hard day one headliner Harry Styles would go to make sure people got their money’s worth.

Styles took to the stage in a sequined catsuit that made him look like a disco ball with legs (I’m not complaining) and didn’t waste any time belting out the hits.

Harry Styles’ Coachella setlist included bangers such as ‘Sign of the Times’, ‘Kiwi’, ‘Cherry’, and the OG One Direction hit ‘What Makes You Beautiful’.

He also threw in new choons like ‘Late Night Talking’ & ‘Boyfriends’ for good measure.

The internet has been kind enough to upload footage for us to all enjoy in bed on a Sunday in Australia while we eat chocolate and think about purchasing a one-way ticket to California.

The highlight of the Coachella set for many in the crowd was a surprise appearance from 90s pop icon Shania Twain.

The dynamic duo of Twin and Harry Styles teamed up for a rendition of Twain’s 1997 chart-topping hit ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman!’ and ‘You’re Still the One’.

Their on-stage chemistry was just *chef’s kiss* and I’m confident that if there’d been a roof on the venue, it deffo would’ve been blown off. At the very least a few palm tree leaves might’ve rustled loose…

Harry Styles and Shania Twain sing “You’re Still The One” at #Coachella pic.twitter.com/tmfZ1409GW — Variety (@Variety) April 16, 2022

The overall vibe of Styles’ Coachella performance drifted from “glam rocker from the 1980s” all the way to “heart-throb from the mid-2010s”.

It was a multi-generational masterclass of live performance artistry from a singer who can seemingly do no wrong. We love to see it.

Now if you will excuse me I’m off to the op-shop to find myself some sequins.