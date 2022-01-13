It almost feels surreal but after two long years of interruptions, cancellations, and setbacks, Coachella is back on again for 2022. It looks like we’ve just had a peek at the headliners lighting up the desert this year, too.

Though the full lineup for the double weekend festival in April is yet to officially drop, it’s been reported that Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Ye (FKA Kanye West) and Swedish House Mafia are slated to take the biggest sets across the festival.

Per Billboard, an alleged leaked Coachella 2022 poster started doing the rounds online on Wednesday (a true classic of the lineup rumours genre) and they confirmed the headline acts with a source who knew the important deets. It’s all a bit “sources say” so please take it with a grain of salt if you desire.

If that’s true then hell, we might get better luck running the gauntlet to the US to see Harry Styles instead of whenever he’s planning to reschedule his 2020 Aussie tour.

Both Billie Eilish and Ye performed at Coachella in 2019, with Billie pulling a frankly absurd crowd at her Saturday evening set, and Ye curating his first-ever public Sunday Service on the Easter Sunday that year.

In December it was reported that Travis Scott would no longer be headed to the dusty valley — after being pinned as a headliner for the canned 2020 festival. That decision came after petitions called for him to be removed from the lineup after the Astroworld tragedy in November last year.

Fellow 2020 headliners Rage Against The Machine have not yet been slated to play the festival, and Billboard reported back in August that Frank Ocean was set to headline Coachella in 2023 instead. Please for the love of God let this mean that he’s releasing a new album this year.

Despite the world falling apart at the seams, Coachella Festival is expected to return to the plains just outside of Palm Springs on April 15-17 and 22-24. Fingers crossed it doesn’t get pushed back for the umpteenth time, and we get the pleasure of watching the livestream in comfort from the couch again.