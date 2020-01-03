After a bunch of whispers and rumours flying around (and one band announcing themselves already), the Coachalla lineup for 2020 has dropped. The team behind the huge multi-weekend festival in the Coachella valley in California went about it in a pretty genius way too; by finally retweeting years-old posts made by fans and artists.

Headlined by Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean, the 21st edition of the massive festival in the dust of the Californian desert is bringing nothing but pure and utter heat.

Weekend 1 is sold out ???? Register for Weekend 2 presale at https://t.co/x8PRTb12Eh. Presale starts Monday 1/6 at 12pm PT pic.twitter.com/QPRYnJVe9P — Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020

Flume, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, The Chats, Amyl & The Sniffers, Anna Calvi, Hayden James, Skegss, and Sampa The Great are among the artists representing Australia on the huge stages at Coachella 2020, which is just further proof that Australia is producing some bloody top-shelf music at the moment and the international crowds simply cannot get enough of us.

Despite the rumour mills going beserk last month, I’m sad to report that My Chemical Romance are nowhere to be seen on the lineup, unless they’re going to be some kind of late entrant or they’ve been billed under a pseudonym. (Please, let this be the case. Please.)

The Coachella lineup was released in a drip-fed fashion, as expected from the huge festival, but instead of just name-dropping all over the shop, old tweets are being dredged up from years ago to confirm artists on the bill.

Kicking off with fka Twigs, the festival’s team swung in with the classic response to a missed message and/or classic ghosting.

Sorry just seeing this https://t.co/62PEoO2pjg — Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020

Just a casual four and a half years later, it’s cool.

We already knew that Rage Against The Machine were locked in for Coachella 2020, but it’s now been 100% confirmed.

The energy 2020 needs https://t.co/w8B1ahdi0H — Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020

The absolute boy Denzel Curry is locked in to return to the stage in the valley for the first time since 2017 and you can bet your asse I’m crossing all my fingers for him to do a guest appearance with RATM for ‘Bulls On Parade’, holy shit.

The first Aussie locked in on the Coachella lineup is none other than King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, and are in good, weird-ass band name company with a potential return from Chicano Batman.

Ya true. Also King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard https://t.co/vPJbcyO5FK — Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020

Heavy-hitting dance acts to take the stage at Coachella 2020 include Fatboy Slim, Caribou, and a little act called Duck Sauce, made up of A-Trak and Armand van Helden.

Tickets for Weekend One of Coachella 2020 are already sold out, but you can sign up for presale tickets for Weekend Two (arguably the better weekend, in my opinion) over on the Coachella website, and go on sale from 6am January 7th (12pm Jan 6th Pacific Time.)

Good luck, godspeed, see you in the desert.