Kanye West, king of inconsistency, was meant to headline each night of the closing weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Now he’s reportedly dropped out.

According TMZ, sources close to Ye said he decided to cancel his appearance at the music festival and Variety has an inside source reporting the same.

The rapper had planned to have Travis Scott on stage with him, effectively cancelling his appearance too — just 10 days before the festival.

Kanye’s decision comes after fans of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian created a petition to have him removed from Coachella. The petition argued that his harassment of Kim and her boyfriend Pete Davidson shouldn’t be platformed. It also criticised his collaboration with accused rapist Marilyn Manson.

This doesn’t mean the petition has anything to do with Kanye’s absence — so far, he has yet to issue a statement explaining his decision.

Kanye did threatened to pull out of the Coachella once before after his beef with Billie Eilish.

In case you missed it, Billie helped an audience member in the crowd of one of her concerts by asking her crew to get them an inhaler.

She said at the time, “I wait for people to be OK before I keep going.” Of course, Kanye took this to be a diss to Travis Scott after 10 people died at his Astroworld disaster.

Kanye then demanded an apology and threatened to pull out of Coachella because Billie was also headlining.

“Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan,” she responded and no, she did not issue an apology.

While there’s no official explanation for Kanye leaving Coachella, according to Deadline the rapper told Kim earlier this year he “was going away to get help” and would not be “making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements.”

Let’s hope he dropped out because he’s working on himself and his mental health.