Almost 14,000 people have signed an online petition to have Kanye West (aka Ye) removed from the Coachella lineup this year.

The change.org petition — simply named “Remove Kanye From Coachella!” — was launched on Thursday by an unknown person who runs a Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson fan Instagram account. It has already amassed thousands of signatures calling for the controversial rapper to be removed as a headliner of the festival amid his ongoing behaviour online towards ex-wife Kim, her new boyfriend Pete and others.

“We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate and hurt Kim, Pete and others for over a year now,” the petition reads.

“No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well. Most recently, he has been threatening actual bodily harm on others.

“This is ridiculous that he is allowed to freely do this.”

The petition urged Coachella and other brands that are still working with Kanye to stop giving him a platform.

coachella should drop kanye for this and for confirming he’ll bring travis on, but they won’t https://t.co/LPOe3s8nU5 — LIL BITCH (@cacasmiddlename) March 16, 2022

In recent weeks, Kanye has posted claims he wasn’t being given access to his children (which Kim clapped back to in the comments). He put out a music video where he kidnapped a claymation likeness of Pete Davidson and buried him alive. And this week Kanye used a racial slur towards The Daily Show host Trevor Noah which wound up getting him suspended from Instagram for 24 hours.

Comments on the petition accused Kanye of being abusive, a “narcissistic egotistical bully”, promoting domestic violence and “displaying behaviour that is frightening”.

One person who signed the petition said the music industry has a “significant opportunity” to help shift the culture that allows and perpetuates violence against women with the way it deals with Kanye and his ongoing behaviour.

Can we remove Kanye from coachella yet? Both for his actions towards Kim & Pete and for the possibility that he brings Manson with him? Why are people giving these men money? — Camille (@CamllleBrown) March 16, 2022

Coachella Festival hasn’t made a statement about Kanye’s recent behaviour or the growing petition, but we’ll keep you updated if any moves are made.