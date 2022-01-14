Kanye West, the rapper currently known as Ye, has been named as a suspect in a criminal battery investigation by Los Angeles Police after he allegedly punched a fan.

The news was initially reported by Fox11 and then by TMZ, who cited law enforcement sources about the alleged argument.

According to TMZ, the alleged argument became physical at around 3am with the incident now being investigated as ‘misdemeanour battery’. Such an offence has a max jail sentence of sixth months.

According to News.com Ye was sitting in his SUV outside the exclusive club – Soho Warehouse when the fan is believed to have approached him. The Guardian has since reported that the fan was supposedly asking for an autograph before the interaction allegedly turned hostile.

In a surreptitiously-filmed video TMZ obtained of the incident, Ye can be heard shouting: “did y’all say that or not? Did ya’ll say that or not?

“Cos that’s what’s happened right fucking now.”

The publication said that earlier in the night, West was seen with Julia Fox — the actress he’s dating ATM — at a club in West Hollywood.

Variety reported that Ye was not arrested after the incident.

In the hours following the incident, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) issued a statement regarding the matter.

In it, they confirm law enforcement was called to an incident at 3am EST as per the BBC.

“A battery report was completed with Kanye West as a named suspect.”

“No arrests have been made and the incident is being investigated by our Newton Division,” the police department said.

The alleged incident comes right after Ye was announced as one of the headline acts of Coachella 2022, where he’ll be performing alongside Billie Eilish and Harry Styles.

Early last year, Kim Kardashian filed paperwork to begin divorce proceedings with Ye. The pair have four children.