“The show must go on folks!” said someone who isn’t Billie Eilish, after the star fell face-first in the dark on stage and then proceeded to talk about how she “ate shit” for the next minute until the lights came on. A relatable queen.

Billie Eilish was headlining Coachella on Saturday night when she accidentally yeeted her face into the floor. On stage. In front of thousands of people. For the biggest festival of the year.

In blessed news for us, a fan managed to record her, uh, hilariously audible reaction.

A comedically loud THWUMP can be heard in the video before Billie yells “I just ate shit! Ouch!”.

OMG.. billie eilish accidentally tripped.. “I just ate shi*” pic.twitter.com/CJyfD8fanm — mric777🎶 (@oliviacabello17) April 24, 2022

“You guys, I just ate ass up here,” Billie continued.

“I’m good. It was dark! Ouch! I tripped on the fuckin’ fire thing!”

Honestly, I’d probably be spewing more profanities if it was me that fell on stage in front of thousands of people. But when the lights turned on, Billie just laughed off her limp and continued the concert. Which, by the way, included Paramore’s Hayley Williams. The two performed iconic song “Misery Business” and my 2013 self is SOBBING.

me time travelling and robbing someone so i could get to coachella week 2 and witness that hayley williams x billie eilish performancepic.twitter.com/MY8rqGqloT — mar_9 (@chrrypm) April 24, 2022

According to TMZ, Billie Eilish later explained what exactly happened.

“You guys, I seriously ate shit,” she said.

“Seriously. It was pitch black. You see that square? This fucking thing? I went de-de-de-de-de and fell onto my face!”

Honestly, I respect her for laughing it off because I would have been SO embarrassed. I once tripped on the stairs at my local train station and it haunts me to this day.

If you need me I’ll be reliving that cursed memory while curled in the foetal position.