Bad Bunny has revealed he never intended to shade Harry Styles during his first headlining set at Coachella on weekend one.

The rapper landed in hot water after he displayed a tweet behind him during his performance, which implied he was a better performer than Styles.

Didn’t Bad Bunny go to Harry Styles concert last year as a fan and now he’s throwing shade to Harry. Get out of my face bye pic.twitter.com/inmhrCott8 — Hales (@bigbird_hales) April 15, 2023

Bad Bunny cleared the air during his Friday night set at Coachella, displaying a tweet behind him which read: “Sorry Harry, it was a mistake from my team. We love you.

💬| An apology to @Harry_Styles was displayed at Bad Bunny’s set at Coachella.

— “Sorry Harry. it was a mistake from my team. We love you. pic.twitter.com/Xtk0JhCGdr

— Harry Crave (@theHScrave) April 22, 2023

The sweet tweet swapped out the controversial, shade-filled one from weekend one, which read “goodnight benito could do as it was but harry could never do el apagon,” referring to two of Styles’ and Bunny’s hit songs.

As it turns out, Bad Bunny never approved the tweet which indicated he had some strange beef with the three-time Grammy Award winner.

Earlier this week, the visual content company that designed Bad Bunny’s Coachella set art took full responsibility for the error.

“Our intention is to create light hearted designs that embody Bad Bunny’s personality and amplify the experience he presents as a performer,” wrote on Instagram.

“The request from the artist during the visuals for El Apagón performance was to use the image only and not text from the tweet, which we take responsibility for and will correct for [this] Friday’s performance.”

“These visuals are a celebration of Bad Bunny and his dedication to empowering his native island, Puerto Rico.”

The mistake was pretty poorly-timed given the fact that Bad Bunny is currently dating model and ex-girlfriend of Harry Styles, Kendall Jenner.

Kendall and Harry dated on and off from 2013 to 2016.

It wouldn’t have been the first time the rapper did shade one of Jenner’s exes, appearing to target NBA star, Devin Booker, in the lyrics of his song “Coco Chanel”.

The lyrics translate to: “I’m not bad, baby that’s a gimmick / But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix / She knows it.”

Booker plays for the Phoenix Suns, and the lyrics seemed to get under his skin. In a since deleted Instagram post, the NBA star wrote: “He worried about another MAN again.”

As a Bad Bunny fan and a Harry Styles fan, no one is more relieved than me that this beef has been well and truly put to bed.

After the Harry Styles/Taylor Swift breakup of 2013 I simply cannot take any more sides.