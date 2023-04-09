In a rare interview, Anne Twist, the mother of our lord and saviour Harry Styles, has given us an insight into what he’s like as a son.

Twist revealed that whenever the lad visits, the first thing he does is raid her fridge for treats and he’s so real for that.

“He’s just like any other son… the first thing he does when he gets home is raid the fridge,” she told Daily Mail.

“I know it sounds like a dreadful cliche but as long as they’re happy, that’s the most important thing,” she says of his booming career.

“‘He’ is Harry Styles. The ‘something’ is a charisma that made him such a global superstar that he might easily be known by his Christian name alone – were it not for a certain royal prince.

“He said, ‘Mums don’t always know’,” Anne adds. “But I always thought he had something.”

She went on to insist that she doesn’t play favourites with her kiddos and loves both Haz and his older sister Gemma equally.

“I’m very proud of both Harry and his older sister Gemma and the adults they’ve become,” she said. “They’re both really hard working, they’ve got good morals and they’re really kind people.

Despite his career taking him on the road, including his recent jaunt to Australia for his Love On Tour extravaganza, Anne says the fam is still super tight.

“Oh yes, we’re all close, it’s just geography,” says Anne. “We all see each other when we can.”

Harry Styles is still on the road so sadly he can’t be raiding his mum’s fridge for Easter but I’ll be sure to have an extra slice of ham from my mum’s fridge in his honour.