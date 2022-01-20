In news that has rattled me far too much for a Thursday, promoters Live Nation have announced that our husband Harry Styles‘ Australian tour has been officially cancelled.

The Australian leg of the singer’s Love on Tour run of shows was originally slated for November 2020, before it was put on hold in September of that year due to pesky bitch the novel coronavirus.

South American, European and UK tour dates were also postponed. At the time, Aussie ticket holders weren’t refunded but told to hold on to their tickets for the new dates.

Harry Styles said at the time: “I really hope to play the shows as planned for 2021 but will continue to monitor the situation over the coming weeks and months.”

Meanwhile last year, we were treated to seemingly all of America posting his US tour to their IGs and TikToks and honestly, it just made the hype even more real. Harry Styles in a Dorothy costume? Hook it to my veins.

If you’ve been eagerly awaiting an update, you will have seen Styles announcing on IG this morning that he’d finally rescheduled dates for the UK, Europe and South America. Awesome, wow. Really stoked for you guys.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @harrystyles

With these dates covering basically all of 2022, it wasn’t looking good for us little Harold stans Down Under — and hours later, Live Nation confirmed the worst. Harry Styles’ Australian tour dates have been cancelled, and all ticket holders will now receive a refund.

According to an email from Ticketek sent out to ticket holders, the powers that be are “working towards” a new Harry Styles Australian tour. In the meantime, those who had tickets for the OG shows can access a priority purchase window if and when new dates are announced. You can sign up to that waitlist right HERE.

Styles said in a statement: “To everyone in Australia and New Zealand, I can’t believe it’s been four years. I can’t wait to see you again, but unfortunately it is just not possible at this time. I will be sharing news soon about new shows. I love you all so much. I miss you, and I can’t wait to see you.”

It better not be another four bloody years?!? Here’s to seeing Harry Styles’ Australian tour in 2026, I guess.