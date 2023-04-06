Professional singer and alleged thespian Harry Styles turned down the role of Prince Eric in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid because it involved too much singing.

From walking around Sydney’s Bronte Beach in a hoodie on a 38C day to kissing like a horny 14-year-old boy desperate to experience the visceral thrill of a human orgasm, the man will never cease to amaze me. I despise him yet I cannot look away.

The Little Mermaid director Rob Marshall told Entertainment Weekly he met with Styles and he was a bit ov an orright geezer.

“We met with him. He was lovely. What a wonderful guy,” Marshall said. Not quite “orright geezer” but let me have a bit of artistic license, thanks.

“But at the end of the day, he really felt like he wanted to go off and do the movies that he ended up doing, which were sort of darker.