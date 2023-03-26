Guys, it’s finally happening. The two hottest people on the planet have just smooched. Earth’s husband Harry Styles and supermodel-turned-author Emily Ratajkowski have been spotted kissing in the streets of Tokyo.

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski spotted kissing in Tokyo. https://t.co/bQExEUnbRI — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 26, 2023

Harry is currently in Japan for his Love On Tour shows which leads to a whole bunch of hypotheses as to why Emily was also there.

Did she fly there especially to hang out with him? Does she have her own projects going on in Japan? Is this what Harry really meant when he called the tour “Love On Tour”?

The footage looks pretty low quality with the camera continuously swaying from left to right.

In the middle of the 10-second clip shared to Twitter, a guy on a bicycle peddles past and doesn’t give a single fuck about the situation.

Mad respect.

However, despite how pixelated and shaky-cam the video is, you can definitely make out Harry’s distinctive top-knot and Em Rata’s long brunette hair.

Nobody else has that look! They’re unique!!!

Luckily, the Daily Mail did acquire more images of the kissing sesh from another angle from which you can ~slightly~ better identify the two celebs.

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski out in Tokyo recently!

pic.twitter.com/DXLE5Ef6bP — Harry and Niall News! (@HarryNiallNews) March 26, 2023

Since finding out the news, the internet has been certifiably mortified.

harry styles and emily ratajkowski spotted kissing in tokyopic.twitter.com/h6xwL1Tzy5 — alvira S&BS2 | KANEJ (@kiwixnasty) March 26, 2023

March 25th will be taught in history classes — Harry Styles Ticket Help (@hstickethelp1) March 26, 2023

me after watching emily ratajkowski and harry styles making out clip 🥲🫠: pic.twitter.com/9WWacaG3u4 — c i n d y 🌻 (@lilicablossomxo) March 26, 2023

Another corner of the internet is also taking the piss out of the celeb pair for kissing weirdly (???).

It’s giving jealousy.

Hey quick question why do Harry Styles and emrata make out like 14 year olds ? pic.twitter.com/yeaQ9K3hRZ — Sophie Ross (@SophRossss) March 26, 2023

harry styles marzo 2023 pic.twitter.com/YzUDxqA7wj — teacher mary ᴺᴴ²⁸ (@shesontheloose7) March 26, 2023

Harry and ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde broke up in November last year.

Em Rata filed for the divorce of ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard after he was accused of cheating on her with multiple other women.

As you might’ve guessed Ratajkowski has had no trouble getting back on the horse following her divorce.

Pete Davidson, Eric Andre and now Harry Styles have been some of the high-profile names associated with the model.

Pop off, queen. Now get back to your Love On Tour, tour, love.

I need a coffee.